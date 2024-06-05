Garmin launches Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch in India at Rs 33,490

Garmin on June 5 launched in India the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch at Rs 33,490. Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the GPS smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and offers various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Series: Price and availability

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series is priced at Rs 33,490 and comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is offered in four dual-colour themes – Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series smartwatches will be available at select premium brand stores starting June 5.

Garmin Forerunner 165 series: Details

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series features a 43mm case and come with colourful dual-shot bands. It comes with built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking. Additionally, the smartwatch allows downloading playlists from Spotify or Amazon Music to stream it directly on to wireless earphones without necessitating a smartphone connection.

As for the fitness and health tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers wrist-based running power measurement, training effect monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, nap detection, and more. It comes with over 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch provides a morning report, offering insights into last night’s sleep, day’s training outlook along with heart rate variability status.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers adaptive training plans for athletes. Athletes can put-in their race details into Garmin Connect companion app for personalised plans alongside preset Garmin Coach plans. The smartwatch is also equipped with women’s health tracking features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy monitoring.