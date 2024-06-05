Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Garmin launches Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch in India at Rs 33,490

Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner 165 series GPS smartwatch is now available for purchase in India

Garmin Forerunner 165 series

Garmin Forerunner 165 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Garmin on June 5 launched in India the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch at Rs 33,490. Aimed at athletes and adventure enthusiasts, the GPS smartwatch sports an AMOLED display and offers various activity tracking and health-and-fitness monitoring features. Garmin said that the Forerunner 165 series smartwatch is specifically designed for professional runners and athletes, offering them with suitable training modules and tracking capabilities.

Garmin Forerunner 165 Series: Price and availability
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series is priced at Rs 33,490 and comes with a two-year warranty. The smartwatch is offered in four dual-colour themes – Turquoise/Aqua, Black/Slate grey, Mist grey/Whitestone, and Berry/Lilac.

The Garmin Forerunner 165 Series smartwatches will be available at select premium brand stores starting June 5.

Garmin Forerunner 165 series: Details

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series features a 43mm case and come with colourful dual-shot bands. It comes with built-in GPS for pace and distance tracking. Additionally, the smartwatch allows downloading playlists from Spotify or Amazon Music to stream it directly on to wireless earphones without necessitating a smartphone connection.

As for the fitness and health tracking features, the Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers wrist-based running power measurement, training effect monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep monitoring, nap detection, and more. It comes with over 25 activity profiles, including trail running, open water swimming, pickleball, tennis, and more. Additionally, the smartwatch provides a morning report, offering insights into last night’s sleep, day’s training outlook along with heart rate variability status.  

The Garmin Forerunner 165 series offers adaptive training plans for athletes. Athletes can put-in their race details into Garmin Connect companion app for personalised plans alongside preset Garmin Coach plans. The smartwatch is also equipped with women’s health tracking features such as menstrual cycle and pregnancy monitoring.
Topics : Garmin Garmin India smartwatches fitness wearables Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon