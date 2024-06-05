ASUS unveils AMD Ryzen AI 300 processors-powered ROG, ProArt series laptops

Taiwanese electronic maker ASUS has announced its new range of AI-enhanced laptops, powered by the recently launched AMD Ryzen AI 300 series chips. The new range includes models in its ROG and ProArt series, focusing on gamers and creators respectively. In the ROG line, ASUS announced the Zephyrus G16. In the creators-focused ProART line, ASUS unveiled the ProArt PX13 and the ProArt P16 laptops. All three laptops feature the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, which boasts an integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of 50 TOPS AI performance. Additionally, all three laptops feature up to Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics processing unit (GPU) for gaming and content creation.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024): Details

The ROG Zephyrus G16 is powered by the new AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with Ryzen AI XDNA 2 NPU, which is capable of executing 50 trillion operations per second (TOPS) of AI workloads. Additionally, the highest specification model gets the Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU that itself is capable of 321 TOPS. Leveraging this local AI processing power, the laptop offers features like DLSS 3 super resolution that uses AI to generate additional frames improving the in-game visuals and smoothness. The laptop comes with a new by ROG Intelligent Cooling mechanics, including liquid metal on the CPU and a new fibre-and-mesh heat-pipe system with a tri-fan design for keeping thermals in check.

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

Memory: Up to 32GB LPDDR5X-7500 MHz

Storage: Up to 4 TB (2 TB + 2 TB) M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 SSD

Display: 16-inch OLED, 2.5k resolution, 240Hz refresh rate, Pantone validated, Dolby Vision, 100 per cent DCI-P3 with NVIDIA G-SYNC, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500

Audio: Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, AI noise cancellation

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth v5.4

Ports: 1 x USB4 (supports DisplayPort / Power Delivery), 1 x Type C USB 3.2 Gen 2 (supports DisplayPort / Power Delivery), 2 x Type-A USB 3.2 Gen2, 1 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x SD Card Reader (SD 7.0), 1 x Audio jack, 1 x ASUS Slim Power Jack

Battery: 90Wh

OS: Windows 11 Pro

Weight: 1.85Kg

ASUS ProArt P16: Details

With the same AI processing power as the ROG Zephyrus G16, the ASUS ProArt P16 laptop features AI-powered apps and tools for assisting users with creative tasks. One of these apps is StoryCube, which ASUS said uses an AI assistant to sort, edit, manage and export captured raw files. The laptop also comes with a ProArt Creators Hub, which serves as the go-to place for monitoring the laptops performance, device status and customising performance based on usage.

Processor: Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370

GPU: Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU

Memory: Up to 64GB LPDDR5X on-board

Storage: Up to 4 TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD

Display: 16-inch OLED touchscreen, 4K resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate, rate, 500 nits HDR peak brightness, 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut, VESA-certified DisplayHDR True Black 500, Pantone validated

Audio: Harman Kardon built-in speakers

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4 Wireless Card

Ports: 1 x USB4 supports display / power delivery,1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C supports display / power delivery, 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1 x HDMI 2.1 FRL, 1 x 3.5 mm Combo Audio Jack, 1 x DC-in, SD Express 7.0 card reader

Battery: 90 Wh

OS: Windows 11 Home / Pro

Weight: 1.85Kg

ASUS ProArt PX13: Details

The ASUS ProArt PX13 laptop features the same AI-powered features as the ProArt P16 model including SmartCube, MuseTree, ProArt Creators hub, and more.