Lava Yuva budget 5G smartphone goes on sale: Know price, specs, and more

Home-grown smartphone brand Lava ’s budget smartphone Yuva 5G is now available for purchase. Priced at Rs 9,499 onwards, the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone comes with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB on-board storage configuration. The budget 5G smartphone is available on Amazon and Lava website. The smartphone is offered in Mystic Blue and Mystic Green colours with matte finish and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Lava Yuva 5G: Pricing and availability

4GB RAM + 64GB storage: Rs 9,499

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 9,999

The Lava Yuva 5G smartphone is now available on e-commerce platform Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets.

Lava Yuva 5G: Specification

Powered by the UNISOC T750, paired with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage, the Lava Yuva 5G smartphone sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display of 90Hz refresh rate. The Yuva 5G features a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensing camera sensor on the rear. At the front, the smartphone has an 8MP camera for selfie, video calls, and more. As for the camera features, Lava offers portrait, slow motion, timelapse, audio note, motion photo, ultra-resolution, beauty, HDR, night, AI, PRO, panorama, and more. The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and boots Android 13 operating system with a clean user interface. Lava has promised Android 14 and two years of security update for the smartphone.