Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990



“There is an unprecedented demand for superior in-home entertainment wherein modern Indian consumers want spectacular picture quality, immersive sound, an unparalleled gaming experience, and technologies that enable connected living with great ease," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India. Samsung on Wednesday announced the Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs in India. The series brings Samsung's flagship features such as a built-in IoT-Hub with Calm Onboarding feature, IoT sensor for brightness adjustment and video calling with SlimFit camera, among others. The products use crystal processor 4K technology to upscale low resolution images and sounds for an immersive home-entertainment experience.



The TVs in the series boast screen panels of up to one-billion colours with support for HDR10+. Audio is powered by Samsung Q-Symphony technology, in addition to OTS Lite and Adaptive Sound technologies. Samsung said these 4K televisions are designed to deliver vivid, life-like colours and theatrical sound experience. Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs: Features



The Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV series is offered in 43-inch to 65-inch screen sizes with prices starting at Rs 33,990 and going all the way up to Rs 71,990. These televisions are available on Samsung shop, Amazon and Flipkart with no-interest equated monthly payment option for 12 months available with major banks. The TVs support various smart features, multiple connectivity options, and compatibility with popular streaming services. With the Calm Onboarding feature, Samsung said the TVs can detect and connect to other Samsung devices through an automated process, which requires no manual intervention – to connect one device at a time.