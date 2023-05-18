close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Course5 Intelligence raises $55 mn to boost investments in generative AI

Analytics and AI solutions company Course5 Intelligence on Thursday said it has raised $55 mn for targeted acquisitions and ramp up its investments in deep learning, computer vision, natural language

IANS New Delhi
artificial intelligence, AI

Photo: Pexels

2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 1:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Analytics and AI solutions company Course5 Intelligence on Thursday said it has raised $55 million for targeted acquisitions and ramp up its investments in deep learning, computer vision, natural language and generative AI.

360 ONE Asset's tech fund led the round by investing $28 million in Course5.

Course5 Intelligence said it is on track to cross $100 million revenue in the next fiscal and plans to launch its IPO in the next 18 months.

"Course5's growth and client wins are largely due to our focus on building a world-class talent pool, driving innovation through our AI Labs, and creating business impact through the work we do," said Ashwin Mittal, Chairman and CEO of Course5 Intelligence.

"This funding will enable us to continue to invest in augmenting our value proposition for our clients," he added.

The company's enterprise analytics platforms are already integrated with Open AI's GPT models for generative AI and offer enterprises the capability to rapidly leverage the latest technology innovations.

Also Read

Amazon enters generative AI space with AI startup accelerator

Indian-origin edtech chief Priya Lakhani on new UK panel for future tech

Adobe refuses allegations of AI models training through users' data

AI chatbots to help recruiters automate screening, cut onboarding workload

Generative AI like ChatGPT will be a co-worker, will not replace jobs: TCS

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK for premium customers

Google's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

Play Store service fees lowest among major app stores, says Google

"Course5 has emerged as a leading data analytics and insights player with strong IP-led solutions and deep domain knowledge across technology, media and telecom, life sciences, consumer packaged goods and retail," said Chetan Naik, Fund Manager and Senior EVP at 360 ONE Asset.

360 ONE Asset manages a total assets under management (AUM) of more than Rs 58,000 crore across all its businesses.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology

First Published: May 18 2023 | 1:57 PM IST

Samsung launches Crystal 4K iSmart UHD TVs, price starts at Rs 33,990

Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV (Photo: Samsung.com)
2 min read

Apple launches Beats Studio Buds+ wireless earbuds: Know features, specs

Beats earbuds Apple
2 min read

Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses

Google Pixel 7a
6 min read

Spotify rolls out AI-powered DJ feature in UK for premium customers

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

Google's new AI-tools to help accelerate drug discovery, precision medicine

Google, Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

SBI Funds Management gets RBI's nod to acquire 9.99% stake in HDFC Bank

The strategy to rapidly expand branch networks comes at a time when all other banks are going digital
2 min read

EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%

electric vehicle
4 min read
Premium

Quickly provide engines for grounded fleet: IndiGo asks Pratt & Whitney

Indigo
3 min read

Stock of this technology solutions company has zoomed 100% in 11 weeks

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Cabinet approves PLI Scheme 2.0 for IT Hardware with Rs 17,000 cr budget

Rupee, economy, inr, India
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon