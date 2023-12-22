Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

Google is reportedly rebranding its Nearby Share feature to Quick Share on Android devices. According to a report by 9To5Google, Android’s files sharing feature will likely get a new icon and will be renamed to Quick Share in the coming weeks. According to the report, the latest beta version of Google Play services informs about the change through a notification.

“Nearby Share is now Quick Share. Look for the new name and icon to share with nearby devices,” the notification reads. The new icon consists of “two arrows pointing at each other with semi-circular tails”. The change is likely only for the appearance as the service reportedly functions as the same.

While the Quick Share is currently part of the beta version of Google Play services, available to select users, it is expected to roll out for general users in the coming weeks.

Another feature coming to Android is Battery Health Indicator. Android Authority reported that a new ‘Battery health’ page has been added to the latest version of Settings Services app on Android 14 QPR2 beta 2. With Pixel Feature Drop earlier this month, Google added a Battery Information page under the About Phone section in Settings. This page currently displays the manufacture date and cycle count of the battery.

According to the report, the new page will display information about the estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to when it was new. The new feature will notify users when either the battery capacity is degraded or cannot be detected, making it easier for the user to track the battery life on their Android device.

The feature is currently under development and there is no official confirmation regarding the roll-out plan.