Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Rebranded Nearby Share, battery health indicator and more coming to Android

Android's Nearby Share is getting rebranded to Quick Share, which is expected to roll out in coming week. Another feature coming to Android is Battery Health Indicator, which may take time to arrive

Google Private Space, Google Privacy app, Google Hidden app, How to hide app on Android, How to hide app on android smartphones, New Google Android features, New Android Apps, New Google Android privacy options

Image: Android

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is reportedly rebranding its Nearby Share feature to Quick Share on Android devices. According to a report by 9To5Google, Android’s files sharing feature will likely get a new icon and will be renamed to Quick Share in the coming weeks. According to the report, the latest beta version of Google Play services informs about the change through a notification.

“Nearby Share is now Quick Share. Look for the new name and icon to share with nearby devices,” the notification reads. The new icon consists of “two arrows pointing at each other with semi-circular tails”. The change is likely only for the appearance as the service reportedly functions as the same.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While the Quick Share is currently part of the beta version of Google Play services, available to select users, it is expected to roll out for general users in the coming weeks.

Another feature coming to Android is Battery Health Indicator. Android Authority reported that a new ‘Battery health’ page  has been added to the latest version of Settings Services app on Android 14 QPR2 beta 2. With Pixel Feature Drop earlier this month, Google added a Battery Information page under the About Phone section in Settings. This page currently displays the manufacture date and cycle count of the battery.

According to the report, the new page will display information about the estimated percentage of charge the battery can currently hold compared to when it was new. The new feature will notify users when either the battery capacity is degraded or cannot be detected, making it easier for the user to track the battery life on their Android device.

The feature is currently under development and there is no official confirmation regarding the roll-out plan.

Also Read

Nearby Share: Google rolls out its file sharing application for Windows PCs

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Google rolls out Android 14: Compatible devices, how-to update, and more

Apple Watch Series 10 to feature BP monitor, sleep apnea detection features

YouTube income financially secures over 700,000 creators in India: Oxford

Indians enrolled in a GenAI course every 3 minutes in 2023: Report

Capcom's Resident Evil 4 arrives on Apple Store for iPhones, iPads and Macs

Winter Solstice 2023: Know more about why Dec 21 is longest night of year

Generative AI smartphones' market share to reach 40% by 2027: Counterpoint

Topics : Google Google Android Google apps Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa Live ScoreDunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon