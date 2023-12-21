Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Generative AI smartphones' market share to reach 40% by 2027: Counterpoint

According to Counterpoint report, Samsung will likely capture 50 per cent market share for the next two years in GenAI market, followed by Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, HONOR and OPPO

Generative AI smartphone growth, Generative AI smartphones, AI smartphones, AI in smartphones, AI features in Smartphone

Source: Counterpoint

BS Tech New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2023 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Share of Generative AI smartphones in the market is expected to double by next year, and it is likely to surpass 40 per cent by 2027 – according to a report by Counterpoint. In a report published on December 20, the smartphone market tracker stated that the year 2024 will be pivotal for GenAI smartphones with data indicating shipments to reach over 100 million. Additionally, the report stated, shipments for GenAI smartphones are expected to reach 522 million units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 83 per cent.

Explaining the GenAI smartphones, Counterpoint said these are devices that use Generative-AI to create original content rather than being restricted to performing predefined tasks and providing pre-programed responses. The smartphone should also be capable of running size-optimised AI models on the device itself and should have the required hardware to do so.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to the Counterpoint report, South Korean electronics giant Samsung will likely capture 50 per cent market share in the segment for the next two years, followed by Chinese brands such as Xiaomi, Vivo, HONOR and OPPO. On the hardware side, Qualcomm is expected to capture over 80 per cent of the GenAI smartphone market for next two years, while MediaTek will likely play catch up.

“AI has been a feature of smartphones for the last few years. We now expect to see the emergence of smartphones optimised to run GenAI models in addition to the normal use of AI in smartphones.” said Peter Richardson, VP and Research Director at Counterpoint. “The likely use case of Gen-AI in smartphones will likely include the generation of more personalised content, smarter digital assistants, content recommendations, and more.”

Also Read

Google adds loads of features to Android and Wear OS devices: Know details

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Samsung to add Google Pixel like AI features to Galaxy smartphones: Report

Meta brings end-to-end encryption on Messenger, adds more functionality

Tim Cook confirms that Apple is working on generative-AI based features

Samsung self-repair program expands to more devices, countries: Details

More than 80% Indian CEOs investing in GenAI for competitive edge: Report

Samsung Galaxy A15 5G, Galaxy A25 5G set to launch in India on December 26

Apple iOS 17.3: Roundup of new features coming to supported iPhones soon

Wearables: Do you want Mark Zuckerberg snooping around in your closet?

Topics : artifical intelligence smartphones Samsung Galaxy smartphones Qualcomm Snapdragon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 21 2023 | 3:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualityCovid-19 Case UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayIndia vs South Africa 3rd ODI Playing 11Dunki Day 1 Box Office CollectionNational Sports Awards 2023 | Mohammed ShamiBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon