JUST IN
Airtel wraps up hike in entry-level plans in all 22 circles: Morgan Stanley
NCLAT set aside Nike India's plea to initiate insolvency against its dealer
SVB fallout: US admin's statement positive outcome, says Nazara Tech CEO
Govt has not set up any committee to probe Adani Group, says minister
Embassy Office Parks REIT to invest Rs 300 crore on green initiatives
Ayurveda firm TAC raises Rs 100 cr in funding for business expansion
Welspun One Logistics Parks launches second fund of Rs 2,000 crore
IBC provisions cannot be turned into debt recovery proceeding: NCLAT
RCap insolvency: SC agrees to hear Torrent plea against NCLAT order
Pfizer to acquire Seagen for $43 bn to deepen reach into treating cancer
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
NCLAT set aside Nike India's plea to initiate insolvency against its dealer
icon-arrow-left
GAIL declares interim dividend of 40% for financial year ending 2022-23
Business Standard

Airtel wraps up hike in entry-level plans in all 22 circles: Morgan Stanley

Discontinuation of the Rs 99 minimum recharge plan expected to raise mobile biz revenue by 1.5%

Topics
Bharti Airtel | Morgan Stanley | Mobile subscribers

Subhayan Chakraborty  |  New Delhi 

Airtel completes hike in entry-level plans in 22 circles: Morgan Stanley

Bharti Airtel has scrapped the minimum recharge plan of Rs 99 in all 22 circles, and replaced it with an entry-level plan of Rs 155, a report by Morgan Stanley said on Monday. The company has been the first mover in taking entry-level tariffs higher, while competition has not yet reacted, it noted.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Bharti Airtel

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 20:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.