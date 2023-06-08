close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sam Altman: The man behind the AI sensation across the globe, ChatGPT

OpenAI co-founder Sam Altman says that artificial intelligence might kill jobs but it is not a permanent job killer

BS Web Team BS Web Team
Sam Altman

Sam Altman

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

ChatGPT created quite a stir on its release as it opened a whole new era in the tech world. Multinational companies such as Facebook, Microsoft, and Google are also trying to make it big in the artificial intelligence (AI) race. Though AI has been in use for quite some time, ChatGPT has created a global AI revolution.
The man at the centre of a debate on AI across the world is Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and creator of ChatGPT.

Born in 1985 in Chicago, Altman went to John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Missouri. Altman had a keen interest in the tech industry from the beginning. He studied computer science at Stanford University but dropped out to start Loopt, a location-based social networking company in 2005. His company was acquired by Green Dot Corporation for $43.4 million in 2012. He then became the president of Y Combinator, a US-based technology startup accelerator, in 2041. He joined the company as a partner in 2013 and became its president a year later.
Even while OpenAI has a valuation of around $29 billion, Sam Altman does not have an equity stake in the artificial intelligence-powered start-up behind the popular ChatGPT tool and digital image creator DALL-E. In 2015, Sam Altman co-founded OpenAI with Tesla chief executive and Twitter owner Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

After his stint in Y Combinator, Altman co-founded OpenAI in 2015 with a group of tech entrepreneurs, including Elon Musk, Greg Brockman. OpenAI is a research and deployment organisation in artificial intelligence (AI).
Musk resigned from OpenAI in 2018 as his other companies, SpaceX and Tesla, were also working on AI technologies. In 2019, OpenAI declared itself as a ‘for profit’ company and partnered with the likes of Microsoft and other big corporations.

Also Read

ChatGPT adds real-time web browsing feature to compete with Google Bard

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

ChatGPT arrives on Apple App store for iPhones: Everything you need to know

India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman

ChatGPT vs humans: What it can and cannot accomplish

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

OpenAI not training GPT-5 for now, will take a lot of time: Sam Altman

Jio launched JioTag Bluetooth tracker in India, available at Rs 749

Windows games on Macs: Know everything about Apple's Game Porting Toolkit


Since its inception, OpenAI has developed several AI tools such as ChatGPT and DALL.E.
Even while OpenAI has a valuation of around $29 billion, Altman does not have an equity stake in the AI-powered start-up behind the popular ChatGPT tool and digital image creator, DALL-E.

In 2008, Businessweek magazine recognised Altman as one of the "Top Young Tech Entrepreneurs". He also received an honorary Doctor of Engineering degree from the University of Waterloo in 2017.
Altman believes that entrepreneurship and innovation are critical economic growth and societal progress drivers in the present times.

In one of his recent interviews, Altman said that AI is a disruptor but it is not a permanent job killer. He said that AI might kill jobs but the good part is that tech-induced paradigm shifts also create new jobs.
Topics : IT service

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Sam Altman: The man behind the AI sensation across the globe, ChatGPT

Sam Altman
3 min read

Google launches 4 generative artificial intelligence consulting offerings

Google passkeys
2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

Photo: WhatsApp Channels
2 min read

Most Popular

Meta rolls out verified account service in India for Rs 699 per month

Meta, Meta India, Manish Chopra quits
2 min read

Mark Zuckerberg announces WhatsApp Channels: What is it, how does it work

Photo: WhatsApp Channels
2 min read

India could lead global conversations around AI regulation: Sam Altman

Sam Altman
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon