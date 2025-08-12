Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S25 FE smartphone as early as next month. According to 9to5Google, the surfaced image suggests that the phone could be a well-balanced mid-range device, offering a middle ground between cost and performance compared to the Galaxy S25 Plus. Unlike earlier FE models that were overshadowed by the “Plus” versions, the S25 FE seems to be designed to offer a better mix of price, performance, and features.
Samsung’s Galaxy S25 FE: What to expect
According to the latest images surfaced, it reveals that the Samsung Galaxy S24FE will feature Samsung's classic design with a large display, rounded corners, and a triple-lens rear camera setup. Compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, there are notable upgrades, including slimmer bezels around the 6.7-inch 1080p screen, which will likely give it a more premium look than previous models. The images appear to be a “Jet Black” variant, but Samsung may plan for the “Icy Blue,” variant, along with navy and white colour options.
The Galaxy S25 FE may look more premium, but not all its specifications have been upgraded. Reports suggest that it will use the Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip that runs the Galaxy S24 and S24+, with a slightly slower speed. However, the phone is expected to support most of the Galaxy AI features it debuted with One UI 8. It is expected to come with 128GB or 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM.
Also Read
The camera configuration will include a 50MP main sensor paired with a 12MP ultra-wide shooter and an 8MP 3x telephoto, which remains the same as last year's model. The S25 FE may include a larger 4900mAh battery with support for 45W charging.
As per our previous reports, the smartphone could feature a Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added durability. Samsung may switch to Armor Aluminium for the frame, offering a more premium in-hand feel and improved durability. The device is also said to be slimmer and lighter, coming in at 7.4mm thick and weighing 190g, down from 8.0mm and 213g on the previous model.
ALSO READ: Vivo V60 India launch on Aug 12: Specs, camera, design, livestream details
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.7-inch AMOLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
- Processor: Exynos 2400
- RAM: 8GB
- Storage: up to 256GB
- Rear camera: 50MP primary + 8MP telephoto (3x zoom) + 12MP ultra-wide
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 4900mAh
- Charging: 45W wired, 15W wireless