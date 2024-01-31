Sensex (    %)
                        
Samsung Galaxy AI to offer 'powerful AI features' in paid tier: Report

Disclaimers on the Galaxy S24 series page on Samsung's official website states that the Galaxy AI features will be only provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Galaxy devices

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

Samsung has confirmed that the Galaxy AI features, introduced with the Galaxy S24 series launch, will only remain free until 2025. In an interview with ET Telecom, President of Samsung’s mobile division, TM Roh said that the company only plans to provide AI features for free on its devices until 2025. He added that Samsung has not yet decided the availability plan for the same beyond next year.
In his interview with ET, TM Roh indicated more powerful AI features on Samsung’s smartphone, for which the company may necessitates subscription.
“According to our analysis, there are various needs for mobile AI. So, there will be consumers who will be satisfied with using the AI capabilities for free. Then there could also be customers who wish for even more powerful AI capabilities, and even pay for them,” said Roh. He added “the company will take all these factors into consideration before making any decisions in the future regarding their AI features.”

READ: Samsung's profits decline for 4th straight quarter on uneven chip demand
Disclaimers from the Galaxy S24 series page on Samsung’s official website says that the Galaxy AI features will be only provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Galaxy devices.
In a related statement to 9to5Google, Samsung said, “We are committed to making Galaxy AI features accessible to our users and will provide them for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.”

READ: Baidu, not Google, to power AI on Samsung Galaxy S24 series phones in China
This suggests that AI features on the Galaxy S24 series such as Circle to Search which is powered by Google’s Gemini model may remain available to users for free even if Samsung decides to charge for other AI capabilities on its smartphones.

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

