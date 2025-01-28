Business Standard

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / After Galaxy S25, Google brings multimodal Gemini Live on Pixel 9 series

After Galaxy S25, Google brings multimodal Gemini Live on Pixel 9 series

Apart from the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Gemini Live feature is expected to roll out to more smartphones, including the Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series models

Gemini Live

Gemini Live

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google has reportedly started rolling out new capabilities for its Gemini Live conversational mode that lets users talk about images, documents, and YouTube videos. Previewed at the Galaxy S25 series launch, the feature is rolling out to Google Pixel 9 series devices, according to a report by 9To5Google.
 
Gemini Live: What is new
 
According to the report, the latest version of the Google app enables the Gemini AI assistant overlay on Pixel 9 series devices to go live and have a conversation about an image, file or a YouTube video.
 

Also Read

Nvidia

NVidia, energy stocks: DeepSeek AI triggers market sell-off; time to worry?

Tech Wrap January 27

Tech wrap Jan 27: Google Gemini UI, Lava Yuva Smart launch, Nothing Phone

Google

Google makes URLs more compact for mobile search results: What changes

Google Gemini overlay on Android

Google rolling-out Samsung Galaxy S25-like Gemini interface to more phones

Tech Wrap January 23

Tech wrap Jan 23: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Google Gemini, LG soundbars

To begin, users have to launch the Gemini assistant overlay by long-pressing the power button or through the "Hey Google" wake-up call. The overlay presents a new floating "Talk Live about…" floating action button, right above the existing "Ask about" option. In the YouTube app, initiating the AI assistant presents the "Talk Live about this video" option, while initiating the Gemini overlay on a PDF file in Google File apps shows "Talk Live about this PDF". For images, "Talk Live about this" appears. Once the option is selected, the user is taken to the Gemini Live interface that now also shows a preview of the content.
 
As per the report, Google is also allowing users to disable the "Talk Live…" button by long-pressing the floating button and selecting the "turn off auto-submit" option. When disabled, the "Talk Live" button does not appear until the user manually submits content to Gemini.
 
Apart from the Google Pixel 9 series, the new Gemini Live feature is expected to roll out to more smartphones, including the Google Pixel 8 series and Samsung Galaxy S24 series models. The new Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones will be getting the feature out of the box.

More From This Section

Nvidia

Chinese firm DeepSeek's advances prove need for more of its chips: Nvidia

iOS 18.3

Apple releases iOS 18.3 update for iPhones: What is new and how to download

deepSeek, deepSeek AI, AI chatbot

Chinese tech startup DeepSeek says hit with 'large-scale malicious attacks'

Image: Nothing

Nothing schedules product launch for March 4: Is it Phone 3, Phone 3a?

Siri on iPhone

Apple to improve Siri, in-house AI models before adding new tools: Report

Topics : Gemini AI Google Pixel Samsung Galaxy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVECLN Energy IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon