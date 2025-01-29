Business Standard

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung to launch 128GB storage variant of Galaxy S25 in India: Report

Samsung to launch 128GB storage variant of Galaxy S25 in India: Report

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S25 with 256GB and 512GB storage options in India, while the 128GB variant is offered in select markets, including the US

Samsung Galaxy S25

Samsung Galaxy S25

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly preparing to introduce a lower storage variant of the Galaxy S25 smartphone in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, the company may launch a 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the base Galaxy S25 at a later date in the country.
 
Earlier this month, Samsung unveiled its Galaxy S25 series flagship smartphones. Currently, the base Galaxy S25 is available in India with 256GB and 512GB storage options, while the 128GB variant is offered in select markets, including the US. The lower storage model may be introduced in India after the initial sales phase.
 
Regarding pricing, the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S25 is not expected to see a price increase. For reference, last year's Galaxy S24 with the same storage configuration was launched at Rs 74,999. As of now, the 128GB model has not appeared on Samsung's India website. The report also indicated that Samsung may limit sales of this variant to offline retailers and Samsung-exclusive stores.
 

Also Read

Gemini Live

After Galaxy S25, Google brings multimodal Gemini Live on Pixel 9 series

Tech Wrap January 23

Tech wrap Jan 23: Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Google Gemini, LG soundbars

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra with Galaxy AI

Samsung Galaxy S25 series debuts Google Gemini-based AI agent: How it works

Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max and Google Pixel 9

Some Samsung Galaxy S25 series features draw inspiration from Apple, Google

One UI 7 on Samsung Galaxy S25 series

Galaxy S25 series: Check Google Gemini and Samsung AI features from OneUI 7

Samsung Galaxy S25: India pricing and variants
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 80,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 92,999
  • Colours: Icyblue, Silver Shadow, Navy, Mint
  • Exclusive colours on Samsung's website: Blueblack, Coralred and Pinkgold
The Samsung Galaxy S25, along with other Galaxy S25 series smartphones, is currently available for pre-order in India on Samsung platforms, select online channels, and offline stores.
 
Samsung Galaxy S25: Specifications
  • Display: 6.2-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (OIS), 12MP Ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 4000mAh
  • Charging: Up to 50 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 25W adapter and 3A USB-C cable, wireless charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: IP68

More From This Section

Image: Nothing

Nothing Phone 3a with telephoto camera in the works, may launch on March 4

Twitter, X, social media

X moves closer to super app status with Visa-powered digital wallet plans

Alibaba

Alibaba unveils Qwen 2.5 AI model, claims it outperforms DeepSeek-V3

Satellite communication on Apple iPhone and Google Pixel

Satellite connectivity: What is it, which phones support it, how it works

Google

Think before you search: Four Google queries that could land you in jail

Topics : Samsung Galaxy Samsung India Flagship smartphones Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMahakumbh stampede LIVE updatesLatest News LIVEDeepSeek R1Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon