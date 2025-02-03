Business Standard

Samsung's maiden tri-fold phone could be 'Galaxy G Fold': What to expect

Samsung briefly teased the launch of a tri-fold smartphone at its January Galaxy Unpacked event

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a tri-fold smartphone which is expected to be unveiled within this year. According to a report by GSMArena, citing the South Korean news outlet The Information, Samsung's maiden tri-fold smartphone will be called "Samsung Galaxy G Fold" and will feature a 10-inch foldable screen.
 
Samsung briefly teased the launch of a tri-fold smartphone at its January Galaxy Unpacked event, where the company launched its flagship Galaxy S25 Series.
Samsung Galaxy G Fold: What to expect

According to the report, Samsung's anticipated Galaxy G Fold smartphone will weigh slightly less than 300 grams, similar to the Huawei Mate XT which launched last year with the world's first tri-fold design. However, Samsung's tri-fold smartphone will not be as sleek as its Chinese counterpart which measures 3.6mm when unfolded completely.
 
 
The Samsung Galaxy G Fold's display will measure 9.96-inches at its full stretch, while a 6.54-inch section will be viewable when folded. For comparison, Samsung's current-generation Galaxy Z Fold 6 features a 6.3-inch AMOLED cover screen and a 7.6-inch inner foldable panel.
 
Samsung could preview its maiden tri-fold smartphone at its anticipated July Galaxy Unpacked event where the company will likely launch the next-generation Galaxy Z series foldable smartphones. However, the report stated that the device will not be launched until January next year.
 
Galaxy Z Flip FE to launch soon
 
Samsung is also reportedly working on a more affordable Galaxy Z Flip FE model. Early reports indicate that the FE-series flip phone could feature the Exynos 2400 processor, also used in the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus. Alternatively, Samsung may equip it with a scaled-down Exynos 2400e processor, first seen in the Galaxy S24 FE. The first Fan Edition (FE) flip phone from Samsung could launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 in July this year.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

