Samsung to bring Google Photos support to AI TVs in 2026: What's coming

Samsung to bring Google Photos support to AI TVs in 2026: What's coming

Samsung has confirmed plans to bring Google Photos to its AI TV lineup from 2026, with new features like Memories and AI-based photo tools set to arrive gradually through the year

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Samsung has announced plans to bring support for Google Photos to its AI-powered TV lineup, allowing users to view their photo libraries on television screens. According to Samsung, Google Photos support is expected to arrive in 2026, with initial availability on Samsung TV models launching that year, followed by expansion to older models through OS updates.
 
As per Samsung, the integration will allow photos and videos backed up to a user’s Google account to appear on Samsung TVs once the user signs in.

What’s changing for Samsung TV users

Once the integration becomes available, Samsung TV users are expected to access their Google Photos libraries directly through the TV interface. According to Samsung, photos may surface through built-in experiences such as Daily+ and Daily Board, which are designed to display content throughout the day.
 
 
Samsung said users will be able to browse photos organised by people, places and meaningful moments, and view them in larger, slideshow-style formats after signing in with a Google account that has backed-up photos and videos.

Samsung and Google said they plan to introduce these Google Photos features on Samsung TVs in stages through 2026:
  • Memories: According to Samsung, this feature will show curated photo collections based on people, locations and meaningful moments. It is scheduled to become available in early 2026 and will be offered first and exclusively on Samsung TVs for a six-month period.
  • Create with AI: Samsung said this feature, planned for later in 2026, will introduce themed templates that allow users to transform images. As per the company, these tools are built on Google’s image generation and editing technologies and may allow changes to art styles or conversion of still images into short video clips.
  • Personalised Results: Samsung said this feature, also planned for later in 2026, will allow users to view related photos as slideshows based on topics or contents of memories, such as locations or activities.
The company added that select creative AI templates will be available exclusively on Samsung TVs.

Availability

According to Samsung, users will be required to sign in with their Google account, and the Memories feature must be enabled in Google Photos settings. The company noted that not all features will be available on every TV model or in all regions.
 
Samsung has not disclosed further details on rollout timelines for specific in-market TV models, stating that availability will depend on regional releases and software update schedules.

Topics : Samsung Artificial intelligence Smart TVs

First Published: Dec 29 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

