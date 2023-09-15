close
Samsung may introduce Galaxy Ring fitness tracker at Unpacked event in 2024

Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring with health and fitness tracking capabilities that is expected to launch alongside Galaxy S24 series at the Galaxy Unpacked event early next year

The Luna Ring

Representative Image: Noise Luna Ring

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2023 | 4:09 PM IST
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring named ‘Galaxy Ring’. The rumoured smart ring could be worn on a finger that would potentially make it the smallest health tracking device that the Korean electronic brand has to offer. According to news reports, the alleged Galaxy Ring would be capable of monitoring heart rate, sleep quality, and track physical activities similar to the Galaxy Watch.

According to a report by Galaxyclub, Samsung reportedly trademarked the name ‘Galaxy Ring’ back in February this year. The report also suggests that a filing with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) says that the new smart device will collect and measure health data and sleep patterns.

Although there has been no official indication by the company regarding the development of a new health tracking device, rumours suggest that the new wearable device by Samsung will have health-tracking capabilities enabled by a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor. A PPG sensor works by utilising light to measure the changes in blood volume.

According to SamMobile, some Galaxy Wearable app users in South Korea have discovered a new icon that resembles a ring on the application. This new update has fuelled the speculation that the device’s release date might be closer than previously anticipated. According to media reports, the ‘Galaxy Ring’ will debut next year at the ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event alongside the Galaxy S24 smartphone.

Earlier this year, India-based smart wearable manufacturer Noise unveiled a smart ring named ‘Luna Ring’ with built-in sensors for health and fitness related data monitoring. Luna Ring features a 13.6mm fighter-jet grade titanium body. The smart ring gets an infrared PPG sensor, skin temperature sensor and 3-axis accelerometer sensors.

First Published: Sep 15 2023 | 4:09 PM IST

