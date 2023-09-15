National Engineers' Day 2023: History, theme, importance, quotes, wishes

National Engineers’ Day is celebrated every year on September 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, one of the best engineering minds of India. He was born on September 15, 1861, and he is widely regarded as an distinguished engineer and statesman who contributed significantly to India's development.

Visvesvaraya was a civil engineer, philanthropist and statesman who made huge contributions to the improvement of the country. The Mysore Palace, the Bangalore Water Supply Scheme, and the Krishna Raja Sagara Dam are among the many iconic structures he is credited with designing and building.

National Engineers’ Day: Date and History

Engineers' Day is observed on September 15 in India to commemorate the birthday of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, a notable Indian engineer.

Sir Visvesvaraya was born on 15 September 1861, and played a vital part in the development of India, particularly in fields like designing, infrastructure and engineering. He has led different designing projects, and has likewise served as the Diwan of Mysore.

His contribution was also instrumental in the development of dams, irrigation networks and different tasks. People honour his legacy and the significant contributions that engineers have made to India's development and modernization on National Engineers' Day. It serves as a reminder of how important engineering is to the country's growth and development.

Engineers’ Day 2023: Theme

National Engineers' Day is celebrated across India this year on Friday, September 15. "Engineering for a sustainable future" is the theme of National Engineers Day 2023.

Also Read Happy Janmashtami 2023: 10 best wishes, quotes and more to share Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Best wishes, quotes, messages and greetings Independence Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Messages, WhatsApp Status Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and Messages Krishna Janmashtami 2023: 20 Best Quotes of lord Krishna on Spirituality Xiaomi supplier to open smartphone plant as India pushes for local California settles with Google over location privacy practices for $93 mn Apple Inc taps new leader for 'secret' team developing glucose tracker Google's search defaults prey on power of habit: Expert in antitrust trial Apple incorporates India's NavIC GPS system in iPhone 15: Chandrasekhar

Why is Engineers’ Day celebrated?

Engineers' Day has a huge significance because it praises the devotion, creativity and accomplishments of engineers in the world. It serves as a sign of the vital job engineers play in taking care of complex issues, advancing innovation and increasing the standard of living for individuals globally.

It not only acknowledges the contributions of early engineers but also inspires current and future generations to continue pushing the boundaries, it is a celebration of creativity and progress.

It is marked to appreciate and pay respect to the extraordinary job of engineers in various fields like mechanical engineering, thermal engineering, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and so on.

Happy Engineers’ day: Quotes

• "Engineers are the problem solvers of the world"- Neil deGrasse Tyson

• "Engineering is the art of making what is difficult easy"- Thomas Alva Edison

• "Engineers are the architects of modern life"- Stephen Hawking

• “Remember, your work may be only to sweep a railway crossing, but it is your duty to keep it so clean that no other crossing in the world is as clean as yours"- M Visvesvaraya

• “We require science, technology, and innovation to transform our country and improve the lives of our people"- M Visvesvaraya

• "Engineering is the application of science to the practical problems of life"- Henry Petroski

• "Engineering is the application of creative intelligence to the needs of mankind"- Theodore von Karman

• “An engineer is someone who can do for one dollar what any fool can do for two"- Charles Proteus Steinmetz

• “Engineering is the application of science to the task of making life better"- Stephen Hawking

• “Engineers are the people who make the world work, and they deserve our respect and admiration"- Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Happy Engineers’ Day 2023: Wishes and messages

• Happy Engineers’ Day! Your work bridges the gap between imagination and reality. Keep building a brighter future!

• Engineers are the architects of progress. Your dedication to innovation is the foundation of a better tomorrow. Happy Engineers’ Day!

• Wishing all the engineers a happy Engineers’ Day! May your innovative spirits continue to drive progress and inspire future generations.

• On Engineers’ Day, let’s salute the brilliant minds behind India’s technological advancements. Your dedication to innovation is commendable.

• Happy Engineers’ Day! Your ability to turn ideas into reality is what propels the world forward. Keep innovating!