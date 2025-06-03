Samsung offers discounts, no-cost EMI on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals here

Samsung has announced instant cashback and no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) options for its premium flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The South Korean electronics maker is offering an instant cashback of Rs 12,000 across all storage variants. Additionally, the company is offering no-cost EMIs for up to 24 months, starting at Rs 3,278 per month. Here are the details:
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Instant cashback offer
256GB
- Launch price: Rs 129,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 117,999
512GB
- Launch price: Rs 141,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 129,999
1TB
- Launch price: Rs 165,999
- Instant cashback: Rs 12,000
- Effective price: Rs 153,999
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Exchange offer
In addition to instant cashback, Samsung is offering Rs 12,000 additional value when you exchange your old device for the Galaxy S25 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: No-cost EMI offer
Samsung is offering no-cost EMIs of up to 24 months across all variants. For the base model, priced at Rs 117,999 after cashback, EMIs start at Rs 3,278 per month. Important to note, this per month EMI is calculated after adjusting all offers, including the above mentioned exchange offer.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy processor and comes with 12GB of RAM. Storage options include 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.
The rear camera system comprises a 200MP main sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50MP ultra-wide lens, a 50MP telephoto lens with 5x zoom, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom. At the front, the phone features a 12MP selfie camera.
The device packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 45W fast charging, capable of charging up to 65 per cent in about 30 minutes. It also supports wireless charging. The Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on Android 15 with One UI 7, comes with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 protection, and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications
- Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
- Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
- Front camera: 12MP
- Battery: 5000mAh
- Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
- OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
- Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68