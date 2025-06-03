Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 update: Check what's new

Bandai Namco releases Elden Ring Nightreign 1.01.1 update: Check what's new

Elden Ring Nightreign update 1.01.1 adds auto-revival in solo mode, balance tweaks, and crucial bug fixes across all platforms

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese video game publishers Bandai Namco and FromSoftware have rolled out the Elden Ring Nightreign version 1.01.1 update across all platforms. Now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam, the update brings new features, gameplay adjustments, and bug fixes.
 
This follows the version 1.01 release from last week and introduces improvements specifically aimed at single-player mode, including a new “Automatic Revival Upon Defeat” effect. Several player-reported bugs have also been addressed.
To access the latest features and optimisations, players must install the new update before launching the game. After installation, the version details on the title screen should read:
 

  • App Ver. 1.01.1
  • Regulation Ver. 1.01.2
On PlayStation and Xbox consoles, players can download the Regulation files by logging into the game server. If the Regulation version shown on the title screen is not 1.01.2, select “Login” and apply the latest regulation. It’s also important to note that online play will not be available unless this update is installed. 

Elden Ring Nightreign: What’s new in version 1.01.1

Single player mode adjustments:
  • The effect "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat", which allows revival once per night boss battle, has been added to solo expeditions.
  • The amount of runes gained has been increased for solo expeditions.
General balance adjustments
  • Increased the number of high-rarity Relics that can be obtained as a reward when reaching Day 3 during Expeditions.
  • Increased the probability of obtaining high-rarity Relics from Scenic Flat stones purchased at the Small Jar Bazaar.
Bug fixes:
 
Version 1.01.1 also addresses a number of bugs reported by players. One issue that has been fixed is related to the Raider weapons—specifically, certain attacks using Greataxe and Great Hammer types were dealing more damage than intended.
 
On the PC version, the update fixes a graphical rendering issue where some visuals failed to display correctly when “Low” was selected under “Quality Settings” in the Graphics menu.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

