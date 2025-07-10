Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says

Affordable foldables to Galaxy AI behind paywall: Here's what Samsung says

Aditya Babbar of Samsung India discusses Galaxy Z7, Watch 8 launches, Galaxy AI plans, India-made devices, and the debut of an affordable Flip FE model in an interview with Business Standard

Khalid Anzar New Delhi
Khalid Anzar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

At the second edition of Galaxy Unpacked 2025, held on July 9, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z7 series and Galaxy Watch 8 series, reaffirming its focus on foldables, AI, and ecosystem innovation. On the sidelines of the launch, Aditya Babbar, Vice President, MX Business, Samsung India, spoke with Business Standard’s Khalid Anzar about the new devices, Galaxy AI paywall concerns, India’s role in R&D, democratising technology, and what’s next. Edited excerpts:
 
What has been launched, and are all the devices coming to India?
 
We have launched three foldables – Galaxy Z Fold 7, Flip 7, and Flip 7 FE – and three smartwatches – Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and a refreshed Watch Ultra. All these devices are coming to India and are now open for pre-booking.
 
 
Are all the devices made in India?
 
Yes, all six devices are manufactured in India by Samsung.

Samsung often highlights India’s R&D contribution. How significant is it for these launches?
 
The India R&D teams at SRI Noida and SRI Bengaluru have played a vital role. Innovations developed here are being adapted for both Indian and global markets. For example, our camera systems are optimised for local lighting conditions, and HDR performance is tailored accordingly.
The India team also contributed to global features like Circle to Search and Gemini language integration, particularly for local language interactions.
 
Galaxy AI was a major focus last year. What’s different this time?
 
Galaxy AI continues to evolve. Since the Galaxy S24 launch, we've introduced multimodal capabilities, expanded Gemini integration, and refined features like Listening Mode and Summarisation. These tools are seeing growing adoption, especially on foldables.
 
This year, we’ve brought the 200MP Galaxy Ultra camera into the Fold series, along with new Gemini-powered capabilities. AI remains a major differentiator for us.
 
There are reports that Galaxy AI will go behind a paywall by the end of 2025. Is this true?
 
As of now, no. We are monitoring market developments and will adapt accordingly. But this year, Galaxy AI will not be behind a paywall.
The Flip 7 FE is a new addition. What’s the strategy behind this fan-edition foldable?
 
It reflects our mission of democratising innovation. Just like how Circle to Search is available on devices like the Galaxy A26 and F36, the Flip 7 FE is designed to make foldables more accessible to a wider audience.
 
Given consumer interest in affordable foldables, can we expect a more budget-friendly book-style model next?
 
We stay committed to listening to consumers and adapting our strategy. Our approach will always be consumer-first.
 
At the premium end, some brands are exploring trifold phones. Will Samsung follow suit?
 
We constantly assess consumer needs and innovate accordingly. While I can’t comment on future products, rest assured that Samsung will be at the forefront of any emerging innovation.
 

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

