Samsung launches Galaxy M05 budget smartphone in India at Rs 7,999: Details

Priced at Rs 7,999, the Galaxy M05 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available online in mint green on Amazon India and Samsung's online store

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

South Korean electronics maker Samsung expanded its M-series smartphone lineup in India on September 12 with the launch of the Galaxy M05. The budget smartphone features a dual-camera system, large display, big capacity battery, and a dedicated microSD slot for external storage. Priced at Rs 7,999, the Galaxy M05 comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It will be available online in mint green on Amazon India and Samsung’s online store, and offline at select retail stores.

“Galaxy M05 is designed for young consumers who demand more from their smartphones. With features like a 50MP dual camera, a long-lasting 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, and a stunning 6.7” HD+ display, the device promises an immersive entertainment and enhanced camera experience. With these stand out features, Galaxy M05 is sure to set a new benchmark among the entry-level smartphones,” said Rahul Pahwa, Director, MX Business, Samsung India.
Samsung Galaxy M05: Details

The Galaxy M05 sports a 6.7-inch HD+ resolution display and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 system-on-chip (SoC). The phone comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, and supports external storage up to 1TB via microSD card.

In terms of imaging, the Galaxy M05 features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor of an f/1.8 aperture and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera for face unlock, video calls, selfies, and more.

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the Galaxy M05 supports 25W fast wired charging.

Samsung has not yet confirmed the software details, including the duration of software support. The Galaxy M05 is expected to launch with the Android 14 operating system based on the OneUI interface.
Samsung Galaxy M05: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, HD+ resolution
Processor: MediaTek Helio G85
Configuration: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage
Expandable storage: Yes, up to 1TB
Battery: 5,000mAh, supporting 25W wired charging
Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
Front camera: 8MP
Price: Rs 7,999

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

