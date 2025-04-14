Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung announces discounts, bank offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals

Samsung announces discounts, bank offers on Galaxy S25 Ultra: Check deals

During the offer period, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 117,999, down from its launch price of Rs 129,999 for the base storage variant

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

Samsung has announced bank offers and no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for its flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra smartphone. Samsung said that this is a limited-time offer and can be used until April 30 through Samsung’s platforms. During this period, the Galaxy S25 Ultra can be purchased for an effective price of Rs 117,999, down from its launch price of Rs 129,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Offer details

 
Samsung said that customers buying the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the Titanium Silverblue colour can get a bank cashback of Rs 12,000 on select cards. Additionally, there are no-interest EMI options with instalments starting at Rs 3,278 per month.
 
  • Launch price: Rs 129,999 upwards
  • Bank cashback: Rs 12,000
  • No-interest EMI: Starting at Rs 3,278 per month
  • Effective price: Rs 117,999 upwards
ALSO READ | Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to initially launch in select regions only 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price and variants

  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 129,999
  • 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 141,999
  • 12GB RAM + 1TB Storage: Rs 165,999
Colours: 256GB and 512GB variants are available in Titanium Silverblue, Titanium Grey, Titanium Whitesilver, Titanium Black, while the 1TB variant only comes in the Titanium Silverblue colour. Customers buying the S25 Ultra through Samsung's website also get the option of choosing from three exclusive colours: Titanium Jadegreen, Titanium Jetblack, and Titanium Pinkgold. 
 

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display, 120Hz refresh rate (1-120Hz)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy 
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
  • Rear camera: 200MP primary (OIS), 50MP Ultra-wide, 50MP telephoto (5x), 10MP telephoto (3x zoom)
  • Front camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: Up to 65 per cent charge in around 30 mins with 45W adapter, wireless charging support
  • OS: Android 15-based One UI 7
  • Protection: Corning Gorilla Armor 2, IP68

Topics : Samsung Samsung Galaxy Flagship smartphones

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:14 PM IST

