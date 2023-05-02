Several Twitter users logged out from desktop accounts globally due to bug

Twitter users on desktops were logged out from their accounts globally early on Tuesday after the micro-blogging platform reportedly experienced a bug.

Several users took to Twitter (via mobiles) to complain they were randomly logged out from their desktop accounts.

The Downdetector website also showed a sharp increase in user complaints about the website.

Some Twitter users claimed they were logged out repeatedly.

Twitter was yet to acknowledge the issue.

On Monday, legacy Blue tick owners on Twitter were in for a surprise when a minor edit in their bio resulted in getting their Blue badge back, albeit briefly.

Also Read Microsoft's new feature to let users set default apps in Windows 11 Microsoft introduces its new 'Canary Channel' for Windows Insiders Twitter suspends Indian microblogging site Koo's account, bans Mastodon Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store Microsoft ends support for WebView2, Edge web browser on Windows 7, 8.1 Samsung bans employees from using AI after spotting ChatGPT data leak Artificial imposter: How AI technology fuelling rise in online voice scams 'Godfather of AI' quits Google to warn about technology's dangers AI chatbots have been used to create dozens of news content farms Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

A bug in Twitter resulted in legacy blue check holders briefly getting their Blue badge back after they updated their bio. However, once they refreshed the page, the Blue tick disappeared.

Last month, the platform faced a similar problem with its desktop version.

"We know some of you may have experienced issues replying to tweets on the web. Things should be working normally now. Sorry for the trouble!" The company had tweeted.

In March, Twitter went down for millions as users reported several issues with the platform -- from links not opening to images stopped loading and more -- as there was only one person handling the platform's application programming interface (API).

--IANS

na/ksk/