close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

The new tool will make it more fun to browse through multiple pictures while the music plays in the background

BS Web Team New Delhi
instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 5:03 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned Instagram has undergone several changes and has evolved into a completely different social networking platform than the photo-sharing app it was originally intended to be.
Users can now share videos, post updates that disappear after 24 hours, shop on the app, start a business, and monetise through their content. Instagram also plans to add more tools and features to the platform.

While Instagram already allows users to add songs to photos, the photo-sharing platform is now working on a feature that will allow users to add music to a carousel of pictures.
Currently, music plays when a user views a single photo on their Instagram feed. However, once this feature is implemented, Instagram users will be able to add one song each to a post that has a bunch of pictures or videos.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s quarterly earnings call that Instagram is testing a new way to add music to Notes.

This new tool will make it more fun to browse through multiple pictures while the music plays in the background.
According to reports, this tool is already available in a few countries. The social networking platform already allows users to tag songs to individual photos, but this new tool will allow users to swipe through the picture collection while the same song plays.

Also Read

Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it

Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators

Instagram down for users for a few hours worldwide, cause unclear

Blinkit starts new feature allowing brands to have customised stores on app

WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

WhatsApp bans record of over 4.7 mn bad accounts in India in March

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months: Elon Musk

Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social is a Twitter alternative in the works

Earlier this month, Instagram launched a feature that allows users to post up to five links to their profile. 

Meta also announced new features to Instagram Reels, including enhanced editing tools, and improved insights.

“We are making it easier for you to edit your reels on Instagram by bringing together video clips, audio, stickers, and text on a unified editing screen,” Meta had said in a blog post. The features are available on both Android and iOS devices. 

Topics : Instagram Social media apps Music BS Web Reports

First Published: May 01 2023 | 7:20 PM IST

Instagram will soon let users add songs in photo carousel: Details here

instagram, social media, influencers, advertisements
2 min read

WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details

WhatsApp
2 min read

90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report

tech
2 min read

WhatsApp bans record of over 4.7 mn bad accounts in India in March

WhatsApp
2 min read

Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months: Elon Musk

Twitter
1 min read

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

electric two wheeler
3 min read

Sebi's Adani Group investigation hits a wall with offshore regulators

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited receives the status of Navratna from Centre

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
2 min read

India's welfare balm

RURAL DEVELOPMENT, GDP, ECONOMY
5 min read
Premium

Why former J&K Guv Satyapal Malik may be taking Modi's critics for a ride

Former governor of Jammu & Kashmir Satyapal Malik
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon