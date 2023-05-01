Meta-owned Instagram has undergone several changes and has evolved into a completely different social networking platform than the photo-sharing app it was originally intended to be.
Users can now share videos, post updates that disappear after 24 hours, shop on the app, start a business, and monetise through their content. Instagram also plans to add more tools and features to the platform.
While Instagram already allows users to add songs to photos, the photo-sharing platform is now working on a feature that will allow users to add music to a carousel of pictures.
Currently, music plays when a user views a single photo on their Instagram feed. However, once this feature is implemented, Instagram users will be able to add one song each to a post that has a bunch of pictures or videos.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced during the company’s quarterly earnings call that Instagram is testing a new way to add music to Notes.
This new tool will make it more fun to browse through multiple pictures while the music plays in the background.
According to reports, this tool is already available in a few countries. The social networking platform already allows users to tag songs to individual photos, but this new tool will allow users to swipe through the picture collection while the same song plays.
Also Read
Instagram now lets you add up to 5 'links in bio'. Here's how to do it
Instagram brings native scheduling tool, achievements feature for creators
Instagram down for users for a few hours worldwide, cause unclear
Blinkit starts new feature allowing brands to have customised stores on app
WhatsApp rolls out new security feature 'Account Protect', more: Details
WhatsApp to do away with Google Drive dependence for backups, see details
90% IT decision-makers admit to reusing passwords at work: Report
WhatsApp bans record of over 4.7 mn bad accounts in India in March
Twitter to take 10% cut on content subscriptions after 12 months: Elon Musk
Jack Dorsey's Bluesky Social is a Twitter alternative in the works
Earlier this month, Instagram launched a feature that allows users to post up to five links to their profile.
Meta also announced new features to Instagram Reels, including enhanced editing tools, and improved insights.
“We are making it easier for you to edit your reels on Instagram by bringing together video clips, audio, stickers, and text on a unified editing screen,” Meta had said in a blog post. The features are available on both Android and iOS devices.
Meta also announced new features to Instagram Reels, including enhanced editing tools, and improved insights.
“We are making it easier for you to edit your reels on Instagram by bringing together video clips, audio, stickers, and text on a unified editing screen,” Meta had said in a blog post. The features are available on both Android and iOS devices.