Apple may release HomeKit architecture in iOS 16.3 beta: Details here
Business Standard

Apple releases Music, TV, Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Apple has quietly released preview versions of its Music, TV, and Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store

Topics
Apple  | Microsoft | Apple Music

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Apple

Apple has quietly released preview versions of its Music, TV, and Devices apps for Windows 11 on Microsoft Store.

These three apps will eventually replace the Windows version of iTunes, which Apple previously made available in the Windows 10 Microsoft Store alongside iCloud for Windows.

According to GSMArena, Apple Music will support a Windows user's local music library while also providing access to Apple Music's paid service.

Apple TV will include original content as well as content from Paramount+, AMC+, Showtime, Starz, and other providers. Users can also rent new releases and view their iTunes purchases.

Moreover, when users connect an iPhone, the Apple Devices app will take over sync to devices (iPhone, iPad, iPod), as well as local backup and restore, and emergency software updates - this functionality has been moved to macOS' Finder, according to the report.

Meanwhile, Apple introduced a new free tool named 'Apple Business Connect' which will allow businesses of all sizes to customise the way their information appears across Apple applications like Maps, Messages, Wallet and Siri.

With this new tool, all businesses can now directly manage their information in the interactive Apple Maps place card, such as inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from Maps, the tech giant said in a blogpost.

--IANS

shs/pgh

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 09:10 IST

