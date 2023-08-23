Snap restructures India organisation, appoints Pulkit Trivedi as new MD

Snap Inc, the parent company of instant messaging platform Snapchat, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Pulkit Trivedi as India's managing director, while revamping the organisational structure with a focus on growing user community in the country.

Under a new operational structure, the growth, market development, partnerships, content and creator ecosystem teams of Snap in India will now report directly to Trivedi. This new, highly localised structure will further help in building unique experiences for the company’s growing user community, the company said.

Trivedi was working at Google for the past five years as the director of Google Pay - India business team. As part of the leadership team, he was responsible for building strategic plans for the business, forging key partnerships, and leading the monetization agenda for Google Pay in India.

In his new role, Trivedi will be responsible for leading the organisation’s India operations, including driving revenue, supporting partners, and nurturing the creator ecosystem. He will report to Ajit Mohan, president of Snap Inc for APAC.

In May, Snap crossed the milestone of over 200 million monthly active Snapchatters in India with more than 120 million Indian Snapchatters watching content across Stories and Spotlight, the fourth and fifth tabs of the app. Spotlight has continued its significant growth with time spent in India alone more than tripling, with a new generation of creators building audiences and businesses on Snapchat.

“Unifying our local teams under this new structure will set the right stage for making accelerated investments in India and enable us to further fuel the growth of our community and partners,” Mohan said.

“I am thrilled to welcome Pulkit to the Snap team at such an exciting time for our organisation, both in India as well as more broadly across Asia-Pacific. Pulkit’s deep expertise in building and scaling businesses and finding ways to drive outsized growth for partners will enable us to continue delighting our surging community of over 200 million Snapchatters in India," he added.

“Snap has a reputation for being a true innovator and has built a thriving community in India with a product that has connected with so many young Indians. I could not be more excited to join Snap and look forward to unlocking the enormous opportunity alongside a capable and dynamic team, supporting brands, creators and the community alike. India is one of the world’s fastest-growing internet economies giving Snap an exceptional opportunity to actively contribute to the expansion of our community and businesses,” said Trivedi.