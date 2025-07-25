Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Snapchat's 'Home Safe' feature notifies close friends you are home: Details

Snapchat's new Home Safe feature sends automatic alerts to trusted friends when you arrive home, only if you have opted in to location sharing via Snap Map

Snapchat's Home Safe feature

Snapchat's Home Safe feature

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Snapchat has introduced a new safety feature called Home Safe that allows users to let close friends or family members know when they have arrived home safely. According to the Snapchat newsroom, the feature builds on Snap Map’s existing location tools and adds a way to check in after a night out, a long commute, or a weekend trip.

Home Safe feature: What is it

Home Safe is a Snapchat feature that lets you alert a friend automatically when you reach home. This starts by setting your home location and activating it before heading out.
 
As per the company, Home Safe alerts are designed with safety and privacy in mind. Alerts can only be sent to friends you already share your location with, and the notification goes out only once, then shuts off automatically. Location sharing on Snap Map is off by default, so no one can see your location or receive a Home Safe alert unless you purposely choose to share it.
 
 
In a blog post, Snapchat positioned the tool as a way to offer “peace of mind” in everyday moments. “Whether you’re heading back from a crowded concert or a weekend getaway, Home Safe can offer a close friend or family member peace of mind that you have made it home safely,” the company said. 

Also Read

Google

Global Google outage hits Gmail, Spotify, Snapchat; services restored

Snapchat app for Apple watch

Snapchat arrives on Apple Watch: Here is everything you can do with it

Snap, Snapchat

Snapchat launches creator connect prog; aims to empower Gen Z storytellers

Tech Wrap March 13

Tech wrap March 13: Samsung Galaxy F16, BGMI update, Snapchat AI filters

Snap, Snapchat

Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses for Platinum subscribers

How to use Home Safe on Snapchat

Set your home location:
  • -Tap your Bitmoji on Snap Map
  • -Select “My Home” to mark your location
  • -Your home is only visible to you and friends you’ve chosen to share your location with
Activate Home Safe before heading out:
  • Open the chat with the friend you want to notify
  • Tap the Map icon
  • Tap the “Home Safe” button
Automatic alert when you arrive home:

More From This Section

Google's new shopping features

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI virtual try-on: What's new

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series now available in India: Offers

Battlefield 6

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

Topics : Snapchat Safety Plans Social media apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon