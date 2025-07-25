Friday, July 25, 2025 | 02:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

OpenAI is reportedly preparing to launch GPT-5 in August, integrating its o3 model to enable broader functionality across multiple AI tools and tasks

OpenAI, chatgpt

| Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Arsheeya Bajwa  Artificial intelligence pioneer OpenAI plans to launch its GPT-5 model as early as August, The Verge reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the plans.
  The new model, which was expected to launch this summer, will be positioned as an AI system that incorporates distinct models and can perform different functions as opposed to just a single AI model.
  OpenAI did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
  The Microsoft-backed startup's GPT-5 will incorporate its o3 model along with other technologies, CEO Sam Altman had said in February, in a bid to simplify its offerings.
 
  The startup ultimately aims to merge the o-series and GPT-series models as it looks to create AI systems that can utilize all available tools and handle a variety of tasks.

Also Read

ChatGPT Agent

ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

AI Mattress

You'll Never Sleep the Same Again: India's 1st AI Mattress Is Here

ChatGPT

Is ChatGPT making us less critical, more dependent on AI, and less skilled?

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung in talks to expand Galaxy AI features beyond Google's Gemini

Sam Altman

Sam Altman warns of looming AI voice fraud crisis in financial sector

  "While GPT-5 looks likely to debut in early August, OpenAI's planned release dates often shift to respond to development challenges, server capacity issues, or even rival AI model announcements and leaks," according to the report.
 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

More From This Section

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series now available in India: Offers

Battlefield 6

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

youtube

YouTube's AI 'slop' a win for Alphabet as viewers embrace content boom

Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids

Amazon introduces Kindle Colorsoft and Kindle Colorsoft Kids: What is new

CMF Buds 2 and Buds 2 Plus

Nothing's CMF Buds 2, Buds 2 Plus now available in India: Watch unboxing

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 2:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon