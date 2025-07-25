Friday, July 25, 2025 | 03:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

Google Pixel Watch 4: New charging mechanism, and design tweaks expected

Google Pixel Watch 4 will reportedly feature a redesigned charging mechanism and offer faster charging speeds than the Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 3

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Images of the anticipated Google Pixel Watch 4 have reportedly surfaced online revealing key details of Google’s next generation smartwatch. According to a report by 9To5Google, the images reveal notable design tweaks, a revamped charging system, and fresh colourways.
 
For the uninitiated, Google is set to host its 2025 Made by Google event on August 20, where the company will be launching its Google Pixel 10 series smartphones. The Pixel Watch 4 and Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to be unveiled at the same event. 

Google Pixel Watch 4: What to expect

According to the report, the Pixel Watch 4 retains the design language of its predecessor but introduces a key hardware change — its charging contacts are now positioned on the left side instead of the back. Leaked images show a side-mounted charging pin, likely to magnetically connect to a redesigned charger.
 
 
The charger itself is expected to feature a narrow pill-shaped build with an indent and two circular pins. The curvature is said to match the watch, allowing for more convenient charging — particularly for use as a bedside clock. In comparison, the Pixel Watch 3 required flat placement due to its rear-mounted pins.

Also Read

Google Pixel 10 Pro (Source: Google)

Google Pixel 10 series: New colour options, design tweaks and more expected

Latest Pixel Drop

Google rolls out Pixel Drop with improved Gemini app experience: What's new

Google Pixel 10 Pro

Google sets Pixel 10 series India launch for Aug 21, previews Pixel 10 Pro

Google Pixel Watch 3

Google Pixel Watch 4 may get new features, bigger batteries: What to expect

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta3 for Pixels: New features, eligibility

 
This updated charging system is also expected to significantly reduce charge times, with the report suggesting that the Pixel Watch 4 will charge 25 per cent faster than its predecessor.
 
Another visual update includes slimmer circular bezels, offering more screen space on both the 41mm and 45mm variants of the watch.
In terms of aesthetics, a new “Moonstone” colour is reportedly replacing the dark green finish previously offered on the 45mm Pixel Watch 3. The Moonstone shade will also reportedly be available on the 41mm model and matches the recently previewed colour of the Pixel 10 Pro.
 
The Pixel Watch 4 is also said to bring new strap options:
  • Active Band: Obsidian, Porcelain, and Moonstone
  • Sport Band: Indigo, Limoncello, and Iris

More From This Section

Google's new shopping features

Google Search gets smart product tracking, AI Virtual Try-On: What's new

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI may launch GPT-5 next month with o3 model integration: Report

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Z Flip 7, Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic

Samsung Galaxy Z 7 series, Watch 8 series now available in India: Offers

Battlefield 6

EA drops Battlefield 6 trailer with signature destruction mechanics: Watch

ChatGPT Agent

ChatGPT Agent arrives on Mac: Automates searches and tasks for subscribers

Topics : Google Google Pixel smartwatches

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon