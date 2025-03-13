Tech wrap March 13: Samsung Galaxy F16, BGMI update, Snapchat AI filters

Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G launched. Krafton rolls out BGMI 3.7 update. Snapchat rolls out three new AI-generated lenses. OPPO F29 series launching in India. Google brings Gemma 3 open model

BS Tech New Delhi
Samsung has introduced the Galaxy F16 5G in India, offering extended software updates for up to six years. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and features a 'Ripple Glow' design that produces a shimmering effect when exposed to light.
   
Krafton India has released the 3.7 update for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The update introduces a new map, the Golden Dynasty mode, and various India-specific improvements. The update is now live.
   

Snapchat has launched a new AI-driven feature for Platinum members. The latest addition, AI-generated Lenses, offers Augmented Reality (AR) filters within the app, allowing users to apply real-time AR effects to photos and videos.
   
OPPO has confirmed that the F29 series 5G smartphones will be launched in India on March 20. The lineup consists of the F29 5G and F29 Pro 5G. In advance of the launch, OPPO has revealed the design of both models and shared details on battery capacity, charging speeds, and storage configurations.
 
 
Google has expanded its portfolio of open AI models with the unveiling of the next-generation Gemma AI model, Gemma 3. In a blog post, Google stated that Gemma 3 is "built from the same research and technology that powers" the Gemini 2.0 models. The model is available in 1B, 4B, 12B, and 27B sizes. The company has described Gemma 3 as the "world's best single-accelerator model" (single GPU or TPU host) and claims it outperforms Llama-405B, DeepSeek-V3, and o3-mini in LMArena benchmarks.
   
Genshin Impact is set to receive native controller support for Android devices. Developer miHoYo confirmed in a Developer’s Discussion that this long-awaited feature will be available in Version 5.5, scheduled for release on March 26, 2025. This update will allow Android players to use physical controllers instead of touchscreen controls, enhancing the gameplay experience.
   
Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have partnered with SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, to bring Starlink’s satellite-based internet services to India. Starlink is a low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet constellation designed to provide high-speed connectivity, even in remote locations. How does it compare to traditional telecom and broadband networks, and what benefits does it offer to Indian consumers?
   
Apple is reportedly delaying the release of its upcoming smart home display device to ensure compatibility with the next-generation operating systems for iPhones, iPads, and Macs. According to supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the device is now expected to debut after the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is anticipated to take place in June.

