

“We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said during the PlayStation Showcase. “Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.” All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller are featured on the device. Amid plenty of game trailers, Sony on Wednesday revealed a new hardware product in its Showcase livestream. Called Project Q, it is a handheld device that Sony is working on to make PS5 games more accessible. The device would enable users to stream any compatible game installed on the PS5 console. The device will not be able to store games on its own and will focus on streaming.



The LCD screen is meant to stream visuals and gameplay from PS5 when the user is away from his/her/their TV. Games that users play on the Q should be installed on a PlayStation5 console; Q is designed to be a companion for the PS5, not something which would run games natively. The device would feature an LCD screen capable of running games at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi, said Sony. It will include both the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the DualSense. The Q handheld is slated to be launched later this year.



Project Q seems to be Sony’s response to the rising popularity of handhelds. The company also announced plans to launch specialised PlayStation 5 earbuds, which will bring lossless audio when playing PC and PS5 games. At the present moment, PS5 games can be streamed using Remote Play on any iPhone, Android phone, Windows, or Mac. Rumours about Q had emerged earlier this year on the internet.

Also Read Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more Sony introduces NW-ZX707 Walkman in India at Rs 69,990: Details here Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490 Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria' Cloud data provider Snowflake acquires Neeva to leverage generative AI iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report 73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report 5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

Sony said that more information about Project Q would arrive at a later date. Sony also didn’t provide details on exactly how much the new device might cost.