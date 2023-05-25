close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sony announces Project Q, a handheld device to stream PS5 games: Details

The device would feature an LCD screen capable of running games at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi. Q would allow Sony PlayStation 5 users stream compatible game on the device screen wirelessly

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Sony's Project Q

Photo: Sony's Project Q

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 1:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


Amid plenty of game trailers, Sony on Wednesday revealed a new hardware product in its Showcase livestream. Called Project Q, it is a handheld device that Sony is working on to make PS5 games more accessible. The device would enable users to stream any compatible game installed on the PS5 console. The device will not be able to store games on its own and will focus on streaming.
“We will launch a dedicated device that enables you to stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi,” PlayStation boss Jim Ryan said during the PlayStation Showcase. “Internally known as ‘Project Q,’ it has an 8-inch HD screen and all of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller.” All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller are featured on the device.

The device would feature an LCD screen capable of running games at up to 1080p and 60fps over Wi-Fi, said Sony. It will include both the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback of the DualSense. The Q handheld is slated to be launched later this year.
The LCD screen is meant to stream visuals and gameplay from PS5 when the user is away from his/her/their TV. Games that users play on the Q should be installed on a PlayStation5 console; Q is designed to be a companion for the PS5, not something which would run games natively.

Rumours about Q had emerged earlier this year on the internet.
Project Q seems to be Sony’s response to the rising popularity of handhelds. The company also announced plans to launch specialised PlayStation 5 earbuds, which will bring lossless audio when playing PC and PS5 games. At the present moment, PS5 games can be streamed using Remote Play on any iPhone, Android phone, Windows, or Mac.  

Also Read

Sony Bravia XR A80L OLED series TVs with Google TV OS launched: Details

Sony-Zee merger expected to be completed by September: Sony CEO Yoshida

Sony Audio Days sale: Check deals on headphones, speakers, earbuds and more

Sony introduces NW-ZX707 Walkman in India at Rs 69,990: Details here

Sony launches WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones in India at Rs 4,490

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'

Cloud data provider Snowflake acquires Neeva to leverage generative AI

iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report

73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report

5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri


Sony said that more information about Project Q would arrive at a later date. Sony also didn’t provide details on exactly how much the new device might cost.
Topics : PlayStation Sony vs Nintendo BS Web Reports gaming consoles

First Published: May 25 2023 | 1:12 PM IST

Opera unveils ChatGPT-powered integrated AI side panel 'Aria'

artificial intelligence, AI
2 min read

Cloud data provider Snowflake acquires Neeva to leverage generative AI

Photo: Reuters
2 min read

iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.
2 min read

5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Nykaa Q4 results: Net profit falls 71%, revenue from operations up 33%

Nykaa, beauty care products
1 min read

New Parliament inauguration: 75 years later, a tryst with Sengol again

New Parliament Building
4 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon