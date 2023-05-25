close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

iOS 17 new feature may turn locked iPhones into smart home displays: Report

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new feature that will turn locked iPhones into smart home-style displays with iOS 17

IANS San Francisco
Apple Inc, Apple

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 11:24 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Apple is reportedly planning to release a new feature that will turn locked iPhones into smart home-style displays with iOS 17.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the phone's interface will display information like calendar appointments, weather, and notifications when it's locked and placed horizontally.

Gurman also mentioned that the interface will work similarly to smart home devices from Google and Amazon.

Moreover, the report mentioned that the feature will utilise a dark background and bright text combination, enhancing readability even from a distance.

While Gurman claims that Apple is working on bringing this smart home feature to the iPad, he points out that the company doesn't introduce features to iPads as quickly as it does to the iPhone, since iPhone's lock screen widgets aren't yet available on iPads.

The report further said that the tech giant is planning to introduce significant changes to the iPhone's Wallet app with iOS 17 and will add enhancements to its location services.

Also Read

Apple opens its first official store in Mumbai; what we know so far

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Apple releases iOS 16.2 software update with better always-on display

Apple fixes zero-day security bug that was 'exploited' on most iPhones

73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report

5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

Meanwhile, Apple has released iOS 16.5 software update to all users with a new feature -- 'sports tab' in its News app.

The new iOS 16.5 is available for iPhone 8 and later.

The new tab serves as a hub for scores, match schedules, and articles on users' favourite sports teams.

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Apple iPhone

First Published: May 25 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

73 per cent of Indian firms report being ransomware victim in 2023: Report

Cyberattacks in India have tripled in the last three years.
2 min read

5G network in India crosses 200,000 sites mark with roll out in Gangotri

5g, telecom, 5g internet, 5G
2 min read

Apple launches health data privacy campaign globally, including in India

Piyush Goyal
3 min read

Microsoft-IIT Madras AI bot helps villagers access govt services via phones

Image
3 min read

Fashion retailer Myntra launches ChatGPT feature, says industry first

Myntra
2 min read
Premium

Abu Dhabi funds, Hinduja group could invest in Adani firms' share sale

Adani
3 min read

LIC Q4 Results: Consolidated PAT rises 5.5 folds YoY to Rs 13,190.8 cr

LIC
3 min read

Stock of this industrial products company has zoomed over 170% in 4 months

Sensex, BSE, stock markets
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Gland Pharma, Siemens: Strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood

Gland Pharma, Siemens: strategies for 5 stocks defying current market mood
4 min read
Premium

SoftBank eyes five Indian start-ups; may invest up to $100 mn in each

Softbank
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon