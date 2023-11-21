Apple pushes Vision Pro launch date to March, needs further testing: Report

Apple will reportedly unveil the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in March 2024. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the launch date for the headset, which was scheduled for January next year, has been pushed to March due to difficulties with manufacturing the device.

In his Power On newsletter, Gurman said that the American tech giant "still needs to get its distribution plans in shape and conduct further testing." According to some news reports, the Apple Vision Pro headset has such a complex internal design that Apple has been forced to make drastic cuts to its production forecast. Apple will reportedly make less than four lakh units in 2024 with the initial launch only catering to the US market. The mixed-reality headset will gradually be introduced in other regions, with a global launch by the end of the year.

According to MacRumors, select Apple retail employees in the US have been sent to Apple's Cupertino headquarters to receive Vision Pro training.

For the uninitiated, Apple Vision Pro is an augmented and virtual reality headset. Spatial photos and videos are a unique feature of Apple Vision Pro. At the product unveiling earlier this year, Apple said spatial photos and videos would transport the users back to the moment in time.

Apple has reportedly started testing spatial video on the iPhone 15 Pro models with the iOS 17.2 beta update . According to media reports, the new beta update for iOS 17.2 adds a new feature for recording spatial videos on the iPhone 15 Pro models that can be viewed in the Photos app.

The spatial recording can be enabled from the Camera section in the Settings by toggling on 'Spatial Video for Apple Vision Pro' option under camera formats.