Sony's State of Play event: God of War Ragnarok coming to PCs on Sept 19

Sony at its State of Play event on May 31 treated gaming enthusiasts with updates on various upcoming video game titles for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 gaming consoles. However, the highlight remained the arrival of God of War: Ragnarok on Windows PC platform. Sony said that the videogame will arrive on PCs on September 19, joining the likes of God of War (2018), Marvel’s Spider-Man, Ghost of Tsushima and other PlayStation Exclusive games that debuted as PlayStation exclusive but later made it to the Steam platform for PCs.

God of War Ragnarok on PC: Details

Sony in a post on PlayStation Blog confirmed that the PC version of God of War: Ragnarok will not be locked at a certain frame rate and will support 4K resolution gameplay. Additionally, the game will support graphic resolution upscaling through support for Nvidia’s RTX Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), AMD’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Intel‘s XeSS (Xe Super Sampling). Sony also confirmed that the PC edition of the game will include the updates that were released for the game after its release on PlayStation 5 in November 2022. These updates include the new “Game+” mode and God of War Ragnarök: Valhalla downloadable content (DLC).

God of War: Ragnarok: India pricing

God of War: Ragnarok is now available for pre-purchase on Steam and Epic Game Store in Standard and Deluxe editions. Steam has listed the standard edition at Rs 3,999 while the Deluxe Edition bundle is priced at Rs 4,799. Sony said that as part of the pre-purchase perks, users will receive Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic in-game items for no additional cost.

Other announcements from Sony’s State of Play event

While God of War: Ragnarok took the centre stage, Sony also announced a few more notable upcoming video games on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation VR2 gaming consoles. This includes the upcoming Alien: Rogue Incursion virtual reality (VR) video game for PSVR2 console that will be released in the holiday season of 2024. Other notable games coming to PlayStation platforms later this year include Silent Hill 2 remake, Until Dawn, Path of Exile 2, Marvel Rivals, and more.