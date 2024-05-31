Instagram's 'Notes' feature gets support for likes, mentions, and prompts

Meta-owned social media platform Instagram has enhanced the “Notes” features with support for likes, mentions, and the ability to post prompts for others to respond. Essentially, Instagram now allows users to like notes, mention others using @handles in their notes, and use prompts to initiate a conversation directly within notes.

What are Instagram Notes

Notes started as short posts of up to 60 characters using text and emojis for sharing status updates in the message section. Later on, the feature included sharing short videos up to two seconds and sharing music. Users can also add text captions to the videos. Until now, users can reply to a note using photos, videos, audio messages, stickers, and GIFs. However, only you can see who replied to your notes. Any note shared remains visible for 24 hours only. Users also have the option to share it with followers they follow back or close friends.

What is new in Instagram Notes

Now, users can mention others (@mention) directly in the notes and like others notes, similar to stories. Additionally, Notes prompts are a new upgrade that will display responses in a new user interface.

How to write Notes on Instagram

Tap your notes option visible at the top of your inbox or profile, then tap "Leave a new note."

Enter a note of up to 60 characters, or videos, or music.

Select the audience for your note.

Tap "Share" in the top right to share your new note.