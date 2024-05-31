Instagram expands 'limits' to help creators deal with unsolicited attention

Instagram is expanding its “limit interaction” feature, which now allows restricting interactions with everyone apart from users that are on the “Close Friends” list. As spotted by The Verge, the “limit interaction” menu on the settings page in Instagram has a new “Everyone but your Close Friends” option. Earlier, the feature was limited to closing down interactions with “Recent followers” and “Accounts that don't follow you”.

Meta introduced the limit Interaction feature on Instagram in 2021 to help creators on the platform deal with online harassment, although the feature is available for everyone now. Here is how to set up and use the feature:

Instagram: Limit Interactions

Go to Settings and tap on Activity menu from your Instagram profile

Tap on Limit Interaction option under the “How others can interact with you” section

Select what you want to limit and who you want to limit and tap on the “Turn Limits on” button on the bottom of the screen

Instagram within this menu offers multiple options. Within the “What will be limited” section, the user can choose to hide comments and chats from users by selecting “some limits option”. If the user wants more restrictions, “Most interaction” option needs to be selected which restricts tags, mentions, story replies and more in addition to comments and chats. Similarly, “Who will be limited” section offers restricting recent followers, accounts that do not follow the user and the new “Everyone but your Close Friends” option.

There is also an option on the menu that lets setting up a reminder before turning on the limits which will notify the user after the selected span of time to turn-off the limit if they want.