Sony to offer PlayStation Plus users 5-day extension after global outage

The outage, which began late Friday, left users unable to sign in, play online games or access its online store

The PlayStation Network is a key service for Sony's gaming division, supporting millions of users worldwide. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

Sony said on Sunday that all PlayStation Plus members would automatically receive an additional five days of service, after a global outage disrupted the PlayStation Network (PSN) for about 18 hours on Friday and Saturday. 
"Network services have fully recovered from an operational issue. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank the community for their patience," the Japanese electronics and entertainment giant said in a post on X on Sunday, without specifying the cause of the outage. 
The outage, which began late Friday, left users unable to sign in, play online games or access its online store. By Saturday evening, the company said PSN had been restored. 
 
The PlayStation Network is a key service for Sony's gaming division, supporting millions of users worldwide. 
At its peak, the outage affected about 7,939 users in the US and around 7,336 users in the UK on Saturday afternoon, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users. 
"PlayStation is back up again after being down for awhole day. Sony at least saved millions of Gamers their Sunday right after ruining their Saturday," a user posted on X. 
Sony has dealt with more severe outages in the past. In 2014, a cyberattack forced the PlayStation Network offline for several days during the holiday season. A more serious breach in 2011 compromised the personal data of nearly 77 million users, leading to a month-long shutdown and a regulatory investigation.

Topics : Sony Sony Corp PlayStation

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

