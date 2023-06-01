Sony unveils Project Q; next-gen portable gaming device, full details here

Sony unveils its latest portable gaming device, 'Project Q,' on May 24, 2023, at the PlayStation Showcase virtual event. In a demonstration, Sony PlayStation's CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the device features an 8-inch high-definition screen and incorporates functionalities reminiscent of the DualSense wireless controller.
The mastermind behind the game award, Geoff Keighley, has shared his excitement on Twitter about the latest features of the upcoming gaming device. With the popularity of handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, Sony's latest creation reflects how the portable gaming future will look like.
Sony Project Q: Features
According to the Inquirer.Net report, the new Sony console tries to resemble its competitors, but it works differently. Geoff Keighley, also said, “enables you to play any compatible game installed on your PS5 console Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.”
Sony Project Q links to your PlayStation 5 and allows you to play its games. You must keep your PS 5 on and connect your Project Q via wireless Internet. Unlike the Steam Deck, it will not let you play PS5 games on the go, reported Inquirer.Net.
Geoff Keighley also said that the Project Q will have a “vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60 FPS.” As a result, you can rely on this new Sony machine to deliver “crisp visuals and smooth gameplay.”
It also includes features from the PS5 DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.
The old controllers vibrate for specific in-game actions, such as getting hit, while adaptive triggers rumble to resemble more in-game events.
The adaptive triggers prevent your fingers from more in-game actions.
Sony is gaining a lot of attention for its upcoming device, but it's also facing stiff competition from existing top players, which include Nintendo Switch and the Steam Deck.
Sony's latest announcement of Project Q, a handheld gaming device connecting to the PlayStation via Wi-Fi aiming to the confines of one's room. Currently, there is no specific date or price provided for the Sony Project Q. Based on the similar gaming console, its expected price might range approx $300 to $500.