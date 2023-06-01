Sony unveils Project Q; next-gen portable gaming device, full details here



The mastermind behind the game award, Geoff Keighley, has shared his excitement on Twitter about the latest features of the upcoming gaming device. With the popularity of handheld consoles like the Steam Deck, Sony's latest creation reflects how the portable gaming future will look like. Sony unveils its latest portable gaming device, 'Project Q,' on May 24, 2023, at the PlayStation Showcase virtual event. In a demonstration, Sony PlayStation's CEO Jim Ryan revealed that the device features an 8-inch high-definition screen and incorporates functionalities reminiscent of the DualSense wireless controller.

Sony Project Q: Features



Sony Project Q links to your PlayStation 5 and allows you to play its games. You must keep your PS 5 on and connect your Project Q via wireless Internet. Unlike the Steam Deck, it will not let you play PS5 games on the go, reported Inquirer.Net. According to the Inquirer.Net report, the new Sony console tries to resemble its competitors, but it works differently. Geoff Keighley, also said, “enables you to play any compatible game installed on your PS5 console Remote Play over Wi-Fi2.”



It also includes features from the PS5 DualSense controller, such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. Geoff Keighley also said that the Project Q will have a “vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of 1080p resolution at 60 FPS.” As a result, you can rely on this new Sony machine to deliver “crisp visuals and smooth gameplay.”

The adaptive triggers prevent your fingers from more in-game actions. The old controllers vibrate for specific in-game actions, such as getting hit, while adaptive triggers rumble to resemble more in-game events.