JUST IN
WhatsApp's new feature on iOS lets users extract text from images
Nothing OS 1.5.3 brings support for upcoming Ear (2) on Phone (1): Details
Russian hacker group Phoenix hit Indian health ministry website: CloudSEK
Vivo V27 Pro review: All-round smartphone with focus on imaging capability
5G adoption to take time, only a third of users may switch by March 2025
Jio adds 34 more cities to True 5G network, service expands to 365 cities
India set for most modern digital infra with its 5G pace: Ericsson CEO
PwC to experiment with chatbots to speed up work of its lawyers: Report
Google may launch its Pixel Fold and Pixel 7a in June this year: Report
Samsung unveils 2 new Galaxy A series smartphones with AI capabilities
You are here: Home » Technology » News
WhatsApp's new feature on iOS lets users extract text from images
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Sony to launch 'PlayStation 5 Pro' gaming console in 2024: Report

The tech giant is also expected to launch a PS5 with a detachable disc drive later this year because the company is planning to reduce the cost of the current-generation gaming console

Topics
Sony | PlayStation | gaming consoles

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Sony PlayStation 5, PS5, Sony PS5, PlayStation 5
Representative Image

Sony will launch its PlayStation 5 Pro (PS5 Pro) gaming console late next year, the media reported.

The new console will be the upgraded version of the current PlayStation 5 (PS5), reports Gizmochina.

The tech giant is also expected to launch a PS5 with a detachable disc drive later this year because the company is planning to reduce the cost of the current-generation gaming console.

Sony will likely unveil the detachable disc drive version of the PS5 at Electronic Entertainment Experience (E3) 2023.

Also, the PlayStation 6 (PS6) is not expected to be launched until 2028.

In January this year, the Japanese company had unveiled a customisable accessibility controller kit for PS5 at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023.

'Project Leonardo' is designed to remove "barriers to gaming" and help players with disabilities play more easily, comfortably and for longer periods on PS5.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Sony

First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 13:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU