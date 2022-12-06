Microsoft offers 10-year contract on new 'Call of Duty' games to Sony

has offered a 10-year contract to to make future 'Call of Duty' (CoD) games available on PlayStation, if its proposed Activision Blizzard acquisition goes ahead.

president Brad Smith confirmed the deal in an op-ed on Monday, reports The Verge.

Smith noted that " has emerged as the loudest objector" to Microsoft's proposed $68.7 billion acquisition and "it's as excited about this deal as Blockbuster was about the rise of Netflix".

"We've offered a 10-year contract to make each new 'Call of Duty' release available on the same day it comes to Xbox.

"We're open to providing the same commitment to other platforms and making it legally enforceable by regulators in the US, UK and European Union," he added.

Last month, Gaming CEO Phil Spencer had announced plans to keep the 'CoD' game on forever.

In September, Microsoft had said it would keep the popular game on the for "several more years".

