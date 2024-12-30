Apple Days Sale: Vijay Sales brings deals on iPhones, iPads, Macs, more

Vijay Sales has brought back "Apple Days Sale" in which the home-grown electronics retail chain is offering discounts and bank offers on iPhones, MacBooks, iPads, Watches, AirPods, Beats audio products and more. In the sale, there are instant discounts of up to Rs 10,000 available from ICICI, SBI and Kotak Bank. Moreover, it is offering up to Rs 10,000 bonus on top of exchange value in trade-in deals at in-store purchases. The sale starts December 29 and will last on January 5, 2025.
Vijay Sales also offers the MyVS loyalty program, which credits in-store and online shoppers with loyalty points and every point is equal to a rupee when redeeming points at the store. In addition to this, there are also offers on store display units of select Apple products.
Vijay Sales: Apple Day Sale
Clearance Sale on display units (open box)
Vijay Sales said that customers can avail offers on display units as well. During the sale period, open-box display units of the iPhone 13 will be available starting at Rs 32,900. Similarly, the MacBook Air (M3) 13-inch model will be available from Rs 79,000. Display units of the following products are also available at a discounted price:
Apple Watch Series 8: Rs 19,999
iPad 9th generation: Rs 23,990
AirPods third generation: Rs 14,990
Apple iPhone
During the same period, Vijay Sales is offering iPhones, including the new iPhone 16 series models, at a discounted price. Additionally, there are also bank discounts of up to Rs 4000 on iPhone models. Here are the details:
iPhone 16 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 70,900
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 66,900
iPhone 16 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 79,490
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 75,490
iPhone 16 Pro (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 106,900
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 103,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max (256 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 130,650
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 127,650
iPhone 15 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 60,490
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 57,490
iPhone 15 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 69,300
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 66,300
iPhone 14 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 49,990
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 48,990
iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 64,290
iPhone 13 (128 GB)
- Sale price: Rs 43,900
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 42,900
Apple iPad
iPad 10th Gen
- Sale price: Rs 32,499
- Bank discount: Rs 3,000
- Effective price: Rs 29,499
iPad Air 11-inch
- Sale price: Rs 54,499
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 50,499
iPad Air 13-inch
- Sale price: Rs 72,999
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 68,999
iPad Pro 11-inch
- Sale price: Rs 90,899
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 86,899
iPad Pro 13-inch
- Sale price: Rs 118,199
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 114,199
Apple MacBook
MacBook Air M3
- Sale price: Rs 103,390
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 93,390
MacBook Air M2
- Sale price: Rs 89,890
- Bank discount: Rs 10,000
- Effective price: Rs 79,890
MacBook Air M1
- Sale price: Rs 68,890
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 63,890
MacBook Pro M4
- Sale price: Rs 152,900
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 147,900
MacBook Pro M4 Pro
- Sale price: Rs 179,900
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 174,900
MacBook Pro M4 Max
- Sale price: Rs 287,900
- Bank discount: Rs 5,000
- Effective price: Rs 282,900
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Series 10
- Sale price: Rs 43,599
- Bank discount: Rs 2,500
- Effective price: Rs 41,099
Apple Watch Series SE (Second Generation)
- Sale price: Rs 23,199
- Bank discount: Rs 2,000
- Effective price: Rs 21,199
Apple Watch Series Ultra 2
- Sale price: Rs 83,599
- Bank discount: Rs 4,000
- Effective price: Rs 79,599
Apple AirPods and Beats audio
AirPods 4
- Sale price: Rs 12,249
- Bank discount: Rs 1,000
- Effective price: Rs 11,249
AirPods 4 (ANC)
- Sale price: Rs 17,900
- Bank discount: Rs 1,500
- Effective price: Rs 16,400
AirPods Pro(2nd Gen) with USB-C
- Sale price: Rs 23,490
- Bank discount: Rs 2000
- Effective price: Rs 21,490
Beats Solo Buds
- Sale price: Rs 5,490
- Bank discount: Rs 500
- Effective price: Rs 4,990