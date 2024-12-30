Business Standard

Monday, December 30, 2024 | 12:37 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

Apple discontinues iPhone 14, iPhone SE in EU as USB-C becomes mandatory

The change in regulations only applies to markets within the European Union. iPhone SE and iPhone 14 models are still available in other regions including India

iPhone 14, iPhone SE

iPhone 14 series

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple has reportedly pulled back iPhone models with Lightning connector from its stores in the EU. According to a report by 9To5Mac, iPhone 14 series models and iPhone SE are no longer available in most of the European Union countries including Germany, Spain, France, Italy, and Portugal. With change in regulations in the EU, technology companies had until December 28 to update their existing device with USB-C. 
 
Apple with its iPhone 15 series in 2023, shifted to USB-C port. The American technology giant has also updated most of its accessories for iPads and Macs with USB-C. However, its previous generation iPhone models that are still sold by the company including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone SE (third generation) come with a Lightning connector. Aligning with the new rules, Apple has discontinued these iPhone models. 
 
 
It should also be noted that the new rules only apply to countries within the EU. iPhone SE and iPhone 14 models are still available for purchase on Apple Stores in India, as well as in other regions.
Apple discontinued the iPhone 13 in India this year along with iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models, after the launch of iPhone 16 series. While iPhone 14 models and the iPhone SE  are still available in the region, Apple might discontinue these models next year with the launch of the anticipated iPhone SE fourth generation and iPhone 17 series. With this, Apple’s Lightning connector might be phased out completely.
 

More From This Section

Artificial Intelligence, AI

Nvidia supplier Ibiden weighs faster expansion to meet AI demand, says CEO

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Year-ender 2024: AI graduates from buzzword to go-to industry application

ISRO

ISRO to launch satellites to demonstrate docking, undocking of spacecraft

SaaS

IIMs develop framework for SaaS adoption in capital markets, banking sector

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

AI moves beyond hype to reality at scale, set to deliver biz value by 2025

Topics : Apple iPhone European Union Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayCarraro India IPO listingLatest News LIVESenores Pharma IPO listingIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 5 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon