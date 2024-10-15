Apple has released the seventh developer beta of iOS 18.1 and a new public beta version for eligible iPhone models ahead of its public release, which is expected later this month. As the iOS 18.1 update approaches public roll-out, the beta versions are becoming more stable, incorporating bug fixes and performance enhancements.
The iOS 18.1 update is set to introduce the first batch of Apple Intelligence features to the new iPhone 16 series and iPhone 15 Pro models. Notable changes will also be available for all iPhones running on iOS 18, including the ability to change the iCloud email address and a more streamlined process for switching the email associated with an Apple account.
The seventh developer beta of iOS 18.1 follows the release of the sixth beta version just a week earlier, which included several new features. These features encompass virtual assistant Siri’s new capability to provide a step-by-step guide for changing specific settings on iPhones, Sleep Apnea detection on eligible Apple Watches, and a few redesigned icons in Control Centre.
iOS 18.1: First batch of Apple Intelligence features
- Image Playground: This will be available as a standalone app, allowing users to generate images from text prompts. It will also be integrated into various apps, including Notes, Messages, and Mail.
- Redesigned Siri: Siri will feature a refreshed interface and enhanced natural language processing, with plans for future integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
- Notification Summary: This feature compiles notifications from multiple apps, including third-party applications, into a streamlined overview for improved readability.
- Webpage Summary: Integrated within Safari’s Reader mode, this tool provides concise summaries of web pages.
- Writing Tools: AI-powered features for proofreading, rewriting, and summarising will be incorporated into apps like Notes, Mail, and Messages, enhancing the writing experience.
- Smart Reply: AI-generated reply suggestions will be available for quick responses within the Messages and Mail apps.
- Clean-up: An AI-driven image editing feature in Photos that can remove unwanted background elements from images.
- Movie Memory: This tool leverages AI to automatically create videos from stored images and clips based on user-provided descriptions.