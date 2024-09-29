Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

Sought and wooed: Technology skills employers want around the world

India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As man

Representative Picture

Ajinkya Kawale
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) become common at the workplace, organisations need people skilled in advanced technologies. India is among countries making the greatest demand for data analytics from their workforces. As many as 17.4 per cent of job postings in the country look for data analytics skills from potential employees, according to a report by Cornerstone. The management and upskilling platform used its data to identify skills employers look for. Since 2019, the share of AI and ML job postings worldwide has increased more than 65 per cent. India leads the pack: 4.1 per cent of job postings demand such skills. Demand for AI and ML skills is 2.5 per cent in Germany and 2.2 per cent in Japan.

chart
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read

PremiumThe government's vast work has got modern help: Artificial intelligence (AI). Ministries as diverse as IT, coal and telecom are using the technology to improve services, ease workloads, improve logistics and block spam calls.

AI at work for governance: How technology is helping various ministries

PremiumVrinda Kapoor, chief executive officer of 3rdiTech

Hope to break ground for chip plant by Q1 of next year: 3rdiTech CEO

Image: Apple

Apple to announce festive offer on iPhones, Macs, and more on October 3

Samsung Galay Tab S10 Ultra

Samsung debuts AI-ready Galaxy Tab S10 series, powered by MediaTek: Details

Xiaomi Mix Flip

Xiaomi MIX Flip's global model with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen 3 unveiled: Details

Topics : Artificial intelligence Technology skills gaps Skill Training

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2024 | 9:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableStock Market TodayKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon