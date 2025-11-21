Friday, November 21, 2025 | 01:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

Now, Spotify lets you import playlists from other music streaming services

Spotify has added an "Import your music" option powered by TuneMyMusic, allowing users to move playlists from other streaming apps directly into their Spotify library

Import your music feature in Spotify app

Import your music feature in Spotify app (Image: Spotify)

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Spotify is making it easier for users to migrate from other music streaming apps with a new “Import your music” option. The feature is essentially a built-in version of TuneMyMusic, a third-party service that helps listeners move playlists between platforms. Spotify said the rollout is happening globally and that all mobile users should see the option over the next few days.
 
In a newsroom post, Spotify noted that this integration “makes it incredibly simple to transfer playlists from other streaming services straight into your Spotify library so you don’t have to start from scratch.” 
 
  While Spotify has not provided the full list of supported music streaming services, TuneMyMusic’s website states that the following platforms are supported for playlist transfers:
  • Spotify
  • Apple Music
  • YouTube Music
  • YouTube
  • Deezer
  • Tidal
  • Amazon Music
  • Soundcloud
  • Yandex Music
  • Qobuz
  • Beatport
  • Beatsource
  • iTunes
  • Napster
  • Pandora
  • Anghami
  • Kkbox
  • Last.fm
  • SoundMachine
  • Boomplay

How to import playlists from other platforms to Spotify

  • Open the Spotify app on your phone
  • Head to Your Library and scroll to the bottom
  • Tap “Import your music” and follow the on-screen instructions to connect with TuneMyMusic
  • Choose the platform you want to move playlists from
  • Initiate the transfer process
ALSO READ: Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices 

What can you do with your imported playlists on Spotify

Spotify said that once a playlist has been imported, listeners can use all the creative tools already available on the platform. This means they can convert it into a shared playlist, invite friends to collaborate, or create custom cover art. Features like playlist transition mixing and Smart Filters will also work with imported playlists wherever these tools are supported.
 
Spotify also added that tracks from imported playlists are taken into account by its recommendation system, allowing the app to fine-tune personalised playlists such as daylist and Release Radar based on the songs users bring over.
 

More From This Section

WhatsApp About feature gets a redesign

WhatsApp brings back 'About' in a new form: What's different, how to set up

Group chat in ChatGPT

OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

Android's Quick Share feature is now compatible with Apple AirDrop

Now, Android and iPhone can share files: How it works and eligible devices

OpenAI, chatgpt

OpenAI partners with Foxconn to design hardware for AI data centres

Jensen Huang, Jensen, Nvidia

Nvidia CEO Huang rejects AI bubble fears as skeptics warn of rising risks

Topics : Spotify Music streaming apps music apps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st InstallmentLave Agni 4 Launching Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon