Home / Technology / Tech News / OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

OpenAI rolls out group chat feature in ChatGPT to all users: How to use

OpenAI's ChatGPT has received a group chat feature, offering shared conversations, link-based invites and GPT-5.1-powered responses across Free, Go, Plus and Pro plans

Group chat in ChatGPT pilot OpenAI released widely rolled out

Group chat in ChatGPT

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a trial phase, OpenAI has begun widening access to ChatGPT’s group chat option, making it available to all signed-in users across the globe. The company says the feature is rolling out across all tiers, including ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus and Pro. In simple terms, group chat lets you coordinate and collaborate with people you know for tasks such as planning a meal or putting together a trip, with the twist that ChatGPT participates in the conversation much like any other member of the group.
 
Group chats offer link-based invitations, basic profile setup tools, and GPT-5.1 auto replies. Supported capabilities include search, image and file uploads, image generation, and voice dictation.
 

How to use group chat feature in ChatGPT

  • When a user opens ChatGPT on their phone or browser, they will see an “Add People” icon in the top right corner. Click on it.
  • Click on “Start Group Chat.” 
  • A group link will be created for you, share it with the people you want to add to the group chat. 
  • The person who clicks on the link can set up their profile quickly and join the group chat thereafter.

How group chats work in ChatGPT

  • ChatGPT replies in group conversations using GPT-5.1 Auto, which chooses the appropriate model based on the prompt and the plan of the user it’s responding to (Free, Go, Plus, or Pro).
  • Supported features during ChatGPT’s replies include search, the ability to upload images and files, image generation, and dictation.
  • Rate limits apply only to ChatGPT’s messages, not to the exchanges between human participants. Each assistant response counts against the limit of the user who triggered it.
  • Users can mention “ChatGPT” to get a response. The assistant has been trained with conversational cues, allowing it to judge when to jump in or stay quiet; it can also use emoji reactions and reference profile photos for personalised replies.
  • Group settings allow members to rename the chat, add or remove participants, mute notifications, and set custom instructions for individual groups that affect ChatGPT’s tone or behaviour.

Group chats in ChatGPT: Privacy and controls

OpenAI notes that group chats function independently from one-on-one conversations: a user’s personal ChatGPT memory is not accessed in group discussions, nor does the assistant store new memories based on what happens inside them.
 
Invited users have to accept an invitation before they can join, and all members can view the participant list and exit whenever they choose. Any member can remove another participant—except the group’s creator, who can only be removed if they decide to leave themselves. OpenAI has said that for users under 18, ChatGPT will automatically limit sensitive material for the entire group, and parents or guardians have the option to disable group chats entirely through parental controls.

Topics : Technology News OpenAI ChatGPT

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

