T-Mobile, Jio launch world's first 5G Standalone roaming connection

US' second-largest telecom service provider T-Mobile and IPO-bound Reliance Jio have launched the world's first 5G Standalone (SA) roaming connection, enabled through interoperability with Syniverse, the telco said in a statement on Monday. This enables T-Mobile customers to experience 5G SA roaming while roaming on Jio's network in India, and Jio customers would be able to roam on T-Mobile's 5G SA network when travelling in the US. Indian carriers, including Jio, already have 4G roaming tie-ups with global carriers, which are offered to customers via roaming packs. 5G SA roaming delivers faster speeds, lower latency and more reliable connections, paving the way for transformative applications in IoT, real-time communications and immersive technologies that depend on consistent, high-performance global connectivity, T-Mobile said in the statement.

"This is a monumental step for global wireless, and T-Mobile is proud to lead it," said Ankur Kapoor, Chief Network Officer at T-Mobile. "We started this journey back in 2020, laying the groundwork for a 5G Standalone future — and today, we're continuing that leadership with Jio India as a partner on a global stage. Leave one country, land in another, and your 5G experience is just as seamless — whether you're streaming, sharing travel reels or running business apps. That's the breakthrough power of this technology."

“This is a transformational milestone and far more than just roaming—it’s about what becomes possible when two leading 5G Standalone networks work together. T-Mobile and Jio are laying the foundation for a new generation of cross-network capabilities and services, from differentiated consumer and enterprise experiences to AI-enabled services, leveraging the unique capabilities of 5G Standalone. This is the future of 5G SA: seamless, interoperable, and built to unlock new value," said Mark Yarkosky, Head International Network, Partnership and Services, Jio.

“Syniverse is proud to help enable this industry-first 5G Standalone roaming milestone, demonstrating how secure interworking and advanced mediation can make next-generation roaming commercially viable at a global level,” said John Wick, Chief Product Officer of Syniverse.

He added that the company was able to support all 5G-ready customers from validation through production as more operators come on board.