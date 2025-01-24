Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Taiwan's HTC to sell part of its XR headset unit to Google for $250 million

Taiwan's HTC to sell part of its XR headset unit to Google for $250 million

Google said that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Google's Android XR and Samsung's Project Moohan headset

Reuters Taipei
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's HTC said on Thursday it will sell part of its unit for extended reality (XR) headsets and glasses to Google for $250 million and transfer some of its employees to the U.S. company.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of this year, HTC said.

The two companies will also explore further collaboration opportunities, HTC added.

This is not the first sizable deal between the two companies. In 2017, Google announced its purchase of part of HTC's smartphone operations for $1.1 billion.

Google said in a separate statement that the latest deal would accelerate the development of the Android XR platform and strengthen the ecosystem for headsets and glasses.

 

Also Read

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 beta 1 for Pixels: New features, eligible models

Uber

CCPA notices sent to Ola, Uber over Android-iOS fare differences: Joshi

Android 15

Google fixes reported issues in Android 15 QPR2 beta 3 for Pixels: Details

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 beta release schedule: Check timeline and more

Xiaomi Pad 7

Xiaomi Pad 7 goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Watch unboxing

Lu Chia-te, HTC vice president and general counsel, told reporters the company had granted its intellectual property rights to Google as a non-exclusive licence.

"Therefore, this is not a buyout nor an exclusive licence.

In the future, HTC will still retain the ability to use, utilise, and even further develop it without any restrictions," he said.

More From This Section

OpenAI Operator

OpenAI's Operator AI agent can book tickets, order groceries: How it works

AI, Artificial Intelligence

As technology advances, fear of future shock for India's workforce

Epic Games Store

Epic Games kicks off plan to add third-party games to own mobile store

OpenAI (Image: Shutterstock)

OpenAI unveils new AI agent called 'Operator' to to automate web tasks

Perplexity

Perplexity introduces AI assistant for Android to challenge Alexa, ChatGPT

Topics : Google Android HTC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 12:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon