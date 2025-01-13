Business Standard

Xiaomi Pad 7 goes on sale in India with introductory offers: Watch unboxing

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is offered with accessories such as cover, focus pen, and focus keyboard. These accessories are sold separately

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

The Xiaomi Pad 7 is now available for purchase in India. Launched on January 10, the productivity-focused tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3 system-on-chip. It runs the Android 15 operating system-based HyperOS 2.0 user interface, featuring tablet-specific enhancements and artificial intelligence tools for productivity.
 
The Pad 7 is available in two display variants, including a nano-textured display option with anti-reflective and anti-glare properties. Accessories such as the cover, focus pen, and focus keyboard are available for purchase separately.
 
Xiaomi Pad 7: Price and variants
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 27,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 30,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Nano Texture Display): Rs 32,999
  • Colours: Graphite Grey, Mirage, Purple, Sage Green
Xiaomi Pad 7: Introductory offers
 
 
The Xiaomi Pad 7 is available on the company’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail stores. As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail of a Rs 1,000 discount on select ICICI Bank cards.

Xiaomi Pad 7: Specifications
  • Display: 11.2-inch LCD, 3200x2136 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, 800 nits HBM brightness, Dolby Vision
  • Audio: Quad speakers, quad microphone, Dolby Atmos
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB (LPDDR5X)
  • Storage: 128GB / 256GB (UFS 4.0)
  • Camera: 13MP main, 8MP ultra-wide
  • Battery: 8,850mAh
  • Charging: 45W
  • Operating system: Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0
Xiaomi Pad 7: Accessories
  • Cover: Priced at Rs 1,499, this magnetic double-sided cover has a folding mechanism, offering stability in both horizontal and vertical orientations. It enables smart wake and sleep functions.
  • Focus pen: Priced at Rs 5,999, the stylus offers ultra-low latency input and features built-in buttons for pointer, highlighter, and remote shutter functions.
  • Focus keyboard: Priced at Rs 8,999, the focus keyboard accessory includes multi-angle adjustment, backlit keys, and a trackpad with gesture support.
Xiaomi Pad 7: Unboxing and hands-on

Topics : Xiaomi Xiaomi India Android Tablets

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

