Home / Technology / Tech News / Tamil Nadu CM inaugurates Equinix's ₹574 crore AI-ready data centre

The new data centre at SIPCOT Siruseri, backed by Tamil Nadu government, boosts the state's digital growth, positioning it as a key hub in India's technology landscape

According to a company statement, the data centre is engineered for a high reliability of 99.99 per cent uptime and features a full suite of Equinix interconnection services (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Ready data centre established at an outlay of Rs 574 crore by Equinix India, has been formally inaugurated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin.

With the establishment of the data centre at State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT) complex in Siruseri, the State government-backed investment promotion agency Guidance, in a social media post on Friday, said the launch of the Centre is powering Tamil Nadu's rise as India's digital hub.

"Tamil Nadu: Where Digital Growth Meets Social Responsibility. Hon'ble Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated Equinix's Rs 574 crore data centre at SIPCOT, Siruseri, powering Tamil Nadu's rise as India's digital hub," Guidance said.

 

On the occasion, Equinix India Managing Director Manoj Paul contributed Rs 9 crore from the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund to the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund, reinforcing their commitment to the State's growth, it added.

According to a company statement, the data centre is engineered for a high reliability of 99.99 per cent uptime and features a full suite of Equinix interconnection services, including Equinix Fabric, which enables enterprises to leverage the full benefits of hybrid multi-cloud services.

"As Tamil Nadu strengthens its position as a key hub for innovation, research and AI investment, Chennai is emerging as the country's focal point for this technological evolution, paving the way for India to increase its global competitiveness in digital services and AI development," the company said.

The Chennai Data Centre CN1 is a state-of-the-art facility. Customers can gain low-latency access to this key digital ecosystem, enabling seamless and secure connectivity with their business partners, customers and providers, the statement added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : M K Stalin Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu government Data centre

First Published: Sep 20 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

